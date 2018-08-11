Converse is Giving Customers Offical Hello Kitty Sneakers

Fans of Hello Kitty and Chuck Taylors are in for a treat this month.

Those who are obsessed with the Hello Kitty feline and her aesthetic of whites, reds, pinks, and a bow, have good news coming their way, especially for fans of Converse sneakers. US Magazine reports that Converse has officially teamed up with Sanrio in order to create a collaboration of Hello Kitty printed sneakers to the masses. The design will not be limited to only Converse sneakers, as Hello Kitty will also make her way onto other Converse apparel and accessories.

Classic Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70 and One Star Sneakers that are both high top and low top will have Hello Kitty’s face on them. The company plans to also launch a Hello Kitty printed cross-body bag to match the sneakers.

Buyers can expect the Hello Kitty collection to be available on August 19, 2018. Converse promises both adult and kid sizes for their Hello Kitty gear. The styles are available for a sneak peek on the Converse website, for those who are itching to see what the company has to offer Hello Kitty collectors and fans.

A black and pink duffle bag with red clasps and Hello Kitty’s face scattered across the surface will be only one of the many items available for purchase in just a matter of days. Converse has crafted numerous miniature cross-body bags, one of which is black with red polka dots, with Hello Kitty hiding behind a giant bow-tie, and another of the mini cross-body bags takes a more subtle approach. It will have a white base with black straps, and is patterned with red bow prints all over the material. T-shirts and long-sleeve shirts will be available, as well as a hoodie.

What many will be buying up are the actual Converse sneakers. Low top fans can expect a more subtle look with the ivory pair that has Hello Kitty peeking through a star on both sides of each shoe. A black pair of low tops with the same print as the black duffle bag will also be hitting shelves. Those who prefer high top Classic Chuck Taylors have a vibrant pink choice that has Hello Kitty’s entire face at the heels of each sneaker. Another high top option is a retro pair of white sneakers with Hello Kitty and her friends along the sides.

Converse is not the first company to tackle a famous Japanese property. Adidas has grabbed up the chance to work with Dragon Ball Z for an upcoming line of sneakers fit for Goku and Vegeta fans, says Kotaku.