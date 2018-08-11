Omarosa’s Book ‘Riddled With Lies And False Accusations,’ White House Says

'Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African-Americans as a whole,' Omarosa wrote in 'Unhinged.'

Donald Trump is a racist who frequently uses the N-word, according to former Apprentice contestant and ex-White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman.

As The Guardian — which had obtained Omarosa’s book, Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House, ahead of publication — reported, Omarosa alleged that the current president of the United States was caught on tape using the N-word multiple times.

The former Apprentice participant also alleged that Trump had insulted Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway, who is half Filipino, calling him a “f*cking goo-goo.”

“Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African-Americans as a whole,” Omarosa wrote, according to CNBC.

None of that is true, according to the White House. In a statement supplied to the New York Times, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the following.

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations.”

Omarosa is, according to Sanders, a “disgruntled” former employee, trying to profit from her time spent with the president. The media is “giving her a platform,” according to the White House press secretary, which is “even worse.”

The Washington Post has also published excerpts from the book, describing it as a “mix of unverified accusations and vivid, quote-filled exchanges” from Omarosa Manigault Newman’s time on the Trump campaign and in the White House. Apart from accusing the president of being racist, the former Apprentice participant alleged that the president had a tanning bed installed in the White House.

White House fires back at Omarosa: "Book is riddled with lies and false accusations" https://t.co/H0XNxqcVEP pic.twitter.com/NA3acaLaJd — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2018

Omarosa also wrote that she had refused a hush money payment from the president. Allegedly, Trump had offered a $15,000-a-month contract to stay silent after being fired from her job at the White House.

Unhinged, the Washington Post wrote, depicts Donald Trump as an unqualified politician, a racist, and a misogynist. Trump’s allies, on the other hand, consider the book to be a publicity stunt, penned by a dissatisfied former employee, a person known to have pulled similar stunts in the past.

As The Hill noted, the administration’s aggressive response to Unhinged may be intended to impugn Omarosa’s credibility, but it could also direct even more attention to the book, potentially creating headache for the president and for the Republican Party ahead of November midterms.

The same outlet notes that the Trump administration followed an identical PR model after the release of Fire and Fury, penned by journalist Michael Wolff. Much like Unhinged, Fire and Fury painted an unflattering picture of the president and his team.