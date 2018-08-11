Watch Detroit Lions Vs. Oakland Raiders Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 1, Start Time, How To Watch

Jon Gruden returns to the sidelines for the Oakland Raiders, and former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia makes his head coaching debut for the Detroit Lions.

In a battle of coaches, one making his NFL head coaching debut and the other returning to the site where started his coaching career and became an iconic figure, Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions take on Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders in a Week One NFL preseason game that will live stream from Oakland on Friday night.

Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 through the 2001 season, taking the Raiders to a 12-4 season and the AFC Conference Championship game in 2000, per Pro Football Reference. But the team’s then-owner, the now-legendary Al Davis, traded Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where won the franchise’s first and only Super Bowl in 2002.

Gruden had been an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football when the Raiders lured him back to the sidelines with an unheard-of 10-year, $100 million contract after last season, as the Associated Press reported.

Gruden, however, has pledged to bring a championship team back to Oakland, a franchise that has not won a Super Bowl since 1983, when the Raiders played in Los Angeles. As the Oakland Raiders, the team has not won an NFL championship since 1980.

The 54-year-old coach has vowed that if he fails to bring a winner to Oakland, he will walk away from his record-setting contract. “If I can’t get it done,” he said in a recent interview with Bay Area News Group, “I’m not going to take their money.”

Jon Gruden signed a record-setting contract to return as coach of tiger Oakland Raiders. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at 63,000-seat Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Friday, August 10.

The Detroit Lions, who finished last season at 9-7 and failed to even sneak into the playoffs, per PFR, also made a coaching change, saying goodbye to Jim Caldwell after four seasons and looking to capture some of the New England Patriots’ winning formula by bringing in the reigning AFC Champions’ defensive coordinator Matt Patricia — who served in that job on two Patriots Super Bowl winners as well as last season’s team which lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

In his head coaching debut, Patricia says that he plans to set a pattern for the whole 2018 season.

“I think you guys will have a full understanding of everything we’re going to do for the entire season when we get done with that game on Friday,” Patricia told The Detroit Free Press. “I think that’s pretty much what my plan is, to just give you guys everything.”

Actually, Patricia was being sarcastic with the media when he made that remark.

Former New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patrica will make his head coaching debut for Detroit on Friday. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

