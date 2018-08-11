Kate Middleton and Prince William Settle Into Staycation, According to ‘Hello!’

Kate Middleton and Prince William appear to be settling into Anmer Hall to enjoy some downtime.

Having finished up their Mustique vacation with the children, Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking things easy for the second half of their vacation, according to Hello! They are enjoying some family time at Anmer Hall, which is their country home in Norfolk, England.

According to royal historian and Twitter user Cepe Smith, Prince William flew to and from his duties in France from the Royal Air Force station near Norfolk.

This isn’t the first time Kate and William have spent quality time at Anmer Hall. According to Harpers Bazaar, the two lived there full-time after the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015.

The home is located on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, and the property includes a pool, 10 bedrooms, and a private tennis court. It’s also a no-fly zone, which gives the family some peace and quiet away from the spotlight.

According to Hello! the family enjoys some special additions during their country stays. Prince George and Princess Charlotte share a hamster, the family has a pet Cocker Spaniel, and they also keep chickens.

The family tends to keep things informal when they are at Anmer Hall, a source reported to People.

“There was no formality at all,” said the source. “It really was like any other family sitting down to lunch, with George and Charlotte eating their homemade food in their high chairs and toddling around with their toys.”

In addition to tending to their pets, the family also enjoys doing arts and crafts, playing soccer, and watching Peppa Pig.

The Cambridges are definitely at Anmer as William travelled to and from France via RAF Marham Norfolk — Cepe Smith (@CepeSmith) August 8, 2018

Kate Middleton is still on maternity leave from the birth of Prince Louis. She is expected to return to her official duties in October, according to People.

Kate is taking a longer maternity leave this time than she did with her other two births. According to The Independent, she felt she returned to her official duties too quickly following the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and she wants to enjoy some time with all three children before returning to work.

The Duke and Duchess are also expected to visit Balmoral and spend time with the Queen, which they do most summers according to Hello!

Their relaxed Anmer Hall stay follows their vacation in Mustique. During their Mustique stay, Prince William and Kate were able to enjoy a date night at Basil’s Bar, according to Hello!

“They were there for the cocktails segment and kept it rather classy,” a source told Hello! Mick Jagger and his daughter Jade were also in attendance.