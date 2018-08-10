Wiz Khalifa Happier With His Weight Gain

Rapper Wiz Khalifa packed on a few pounds and isn’t sad about it! He talked to the Bleacher Report and discussed how he gained 35 pounds thanks to his latest passion: mixed martial arts.

The known skinny rapper didn’t mind being skinny but prefers his bigger build now. “I was cool with being skinny before,” he explained. “But as a 30-year-old man, I like myself with more weight,” Khalifa explained in the interview according to People.

Apparently, Khalifa is pretty good at MMA Fighting, too.

“I’ve been hit in the body by Chuck [Liddell] many times, Randy [Couture], Kyle Long—the biggest and baddest dudes in the planet,” Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer told TMZ Sports in May, “This is gonna sound weird, but Wiz is the only dude who has hurt me with body shots. Wiz got me in a body shot where he kept digging, and I was like, ‘I think Wiz Khalifa just freaking hurt me. You gotta be kidding me.'”

Khalifa decided to not do MMA fighting professionally because he “likes rapping better,” according to TMZ Sports. “You got to pay me a whole bunch of money to get me to fight, man,” he added.

When asked how the rapper got involved with MMA, he explains he first started with Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Then he started to go to a gym in Los Angeles called Unbreakable, and that’s where he started dabbling in MMA.

“That’s when my mind changed to like, “OK, this is what I want to do.” I like the conditioning. I like the stand-up aspect of it. I like the footwork. So I was like I’m gonna f–k with this a little more than jiu-jitsu,” Khalifa explained.

The rapper also added because of his new fitness regime he is always hungry.

“I’m always hungry now,” he said, adding that he eats around “five times a day.”

Not just that but, “Smoking a ton of pot makes me hungry, so I gain weight,” Khalifa also added.

Wiz Khalifa is currently promoting his new album called Rolling Papers 2, which dropped in July. It debuted at number 2 on the Top R&B and Hip Hop Charts according to Billboard. This is the 8th one of his albums to debut on the charts. All eight of Wiz Khalifa’s top 10s have occurred in the 2010s, and the entrance of Papers 2 ties the rapper with Drake for the fourth-most top 10 albums on the chart in the current decade.