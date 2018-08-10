Kate Hudson Receives Support For Her Baby Bump While Stretching In Black Sports Bra And Yoga Pants

Sometimes it takes a little help from friends, and actress Kate Hudson literally has somebody supporting her through her pregnancy.

Hudson shared a dreamy black and white image of herself on Instagram. In it, she’s positioned in a relaxing back and upper body stretch while her partner supported her from a modified child’s pose. In the picture, Hudson wears a simple black sports bra and black yoga pants. She accessorized her look with a pretty necklace. Meanwhile, her stretching partner kept things comfy in a white T-shirt and dark shorts.

Hudson used a Polaroid-type filter on the beautiful post, and she wrote “stretch it out” across the bottom. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress delighted her 8.9 million followers with her latest Instagram. Her fans loved the inventive stretch with several replying that they hoped to try it out soon with their own stretching partners. Others exclaimed how she looked amazing and cannot wait until she gives birth to her newest bundle of joy.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram story, she promoted her brother Wyatt Russell’s new show, Lodge 49, which premiered this past Monday on AMC after the Season 3 premiere of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Aug 10, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT

According to a Closer Weekly report, Hudson’s due date is approaching quickly, and it’s sooner than many people initially believed. She’s due sometime in August, which makes her due date nearly any day now. Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting a baby girl sometime this month most likely.

Hudson and her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, share son Ryder, 14, and she also shares her son Bingham, 7, with ex-fiance, Matt Bellamy.

Hudson announced the pregnancy in April with her gender reveal video. She wrote, “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children…. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible, but I’m a poppin’ now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly, hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

The Fabletics co-founder stayed active throughout this pregnancy based on what she’s shared on her social media, and she’s continued representing her fitness wear brand as she’s grown her baby girl. It looks like her latest share has her getting some relief while she’s ready to give birth sometime soon.