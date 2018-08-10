Britney Spears Does Not Have A ‘No Touching Rule’ Backstage, Despite Tabloid Report

Britney Spears has been accused of having a “no touching” rule backstage at her shows. Radar Online quotes an alleged source who claims that Spears has “a very strict set of rules when it comes to her team, and those working for her backstage.” According to the insider, one of those rules includes avoiding making bodily contact with her.

Her team is also allegedly forbidden from having their personal phones and taking pictures at work. Radar also reports that they can’t have anything in their pockets or walk hurriedly while they’re backstage.

They also mentioned that Britney Spears has a no alcohol rule when she’s doing live shows.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they state that the story is fake news.

The celebrity gossip watchdog notes that Spears has posted rehearsal footage on her Instagram in which her background dancers are touching her and vice-versa. In the video, the pop star looks fine with being touched. Evidence shows that the other “rules” reported by Radar are false too. One of her background dancers, Pamela Chu, posted a group selfie with other members of the team on Instagram on July 23. This contradicts the claim that Britney doesn’t allow them to take photos and that they have to put their phones away.

Gossip Cop also reports that they spoke to someone who has worked with the singer multiple times who says that the article is untrue. The source also said that they had “never heard” of these rules and regulations on Britney’s tours.

Let’s Do This. #pieceofmetour A post shared by Pam Chu (@thepchu) on Jul 23, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT

The only aspect of Radar‘s report that seems to be true is that Spears has a no alcohol rule when she is on tour. Page Six reported the story back in July shortly after Demi Lovato’s suspected drug overdose.

“Britney’s team set strict guidelines that no alcohol at all could be served backstage because they want to keep it away from her, and also many of her dancers are underage,” a source told the media outlet of her back-to-back Radio City Music Hall shows. Music “Apparently this is the policy throughout her tour.”

Spears has gone through years of issues with addiction, reaching a highly publicized breakdown in 2007, but has reportedly been sober for some time. She currently lives under a conservatorship managed by her father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew M. Wallet.

As E! Online reports, this means that they basically hold the reigns of her career and oversee her spending. The conservatorship was established by the court after Britney was hospitalized at a psychiatric facility twice in January 2008.

According to Us Weekly, the nearly 10-year conservatorship could end this year now that her professional and personal life is more stable than it used to be. But the ultimate decision will be left to the conservators and Britney’s doctors.