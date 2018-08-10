Mandy Moore Reveals How Starring In ‘This Is Us’ Has Given Her ‘Purpose’, Says Show ‘Has Changed My Life’

The NBC family-drama, This Is Us, has captivated audiences’ hearts since Season 1 debuted in 2016. With Season 3 set to premiere in the fall, one of the show’s stars, Mandy Moore, recently revealed that being on the show has given her life “purpose”.

On Friday, People reported that Mandy Moore, 34, who plays Rebecca Pearson in the Golden Globe winning and Emmy nominated series, This Is Us, opened up about her time on the show during an interview for the magazine’s special edition issue titled, The Complete Guide To This Is Us.

“[The show] has changed my life in every way. It’s given me purpose,” Moore said.

Fans by now know that This Is Us tells the stories of the lives of the three grown-up Pearson siblings, Kate, Kevin and Randall. While the show is set in the present time, it uses the art of flashbacks to help the carry the plot of each episode as all three were born in 1980. Kate and Kevin were part of a triplet pregnancy, but upon their brother being stillborn at the time of their premature birth, Rebecca and her husband Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, decide to adopt Randall, who was born the same day as the twins, as they believed they were supposed to have to three children.

Moore recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and revealed that she knows how the series is going to end after being told by This Is Us creator, Dan Fogelman. Although she wasn’t allowed to go to much into detail, Moore did tell Kimmel, “I think the ending will be very satisfying for people.”

Fans will remember the devastating death of Jack in Season 2, when the Pearson kids were just 17-years-old and Moore gave a small hint as to what viewers will be getting in Season 3 as she takes on the role of a single parent.

“I’m looking forward to watching [Rebecca] sort of reconcile how she’s going to be able to step up to the plate. I think she really just regards Jack as the golden parent and the superhero, so I’m curious to see what life is like as a single mom, and be a parent to these kids after this tragedy.”

The A Walk To Remember actress also explained how This Is Us has allowed her “grow and stretch as a human and as an actor” as well as giving her a clear sense of self.

“I have an outlet for what’s in my heart, what’s in my mind. I have an outlet for all of that now because of the show.”

Ventimiglia also shared with People in the magazine’s special issue his account of what starring in the show has done for him.

“[This Is Us] has affirmed a way of life that I was raised with. And that’s to be kind and to show love and accept our mistakes and admit our faults,” he said.

Fans can pick up a copy of The Complete Guide To This Is Us available at any newsstand now and catch the Season 3 premiere of This Is Us on September 25 on NBC.