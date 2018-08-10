Lisa Rinna Poses With New ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Denise Richards And Tori Spelling’s Guncles

Reality TV fans will notice a few familiar faces in the 'RHOBH' star's new social media pic.

It looks like Denise Richards will fit right in on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The ex-wife of Charlie Sheen, who recently confirmed she’s joining the Bravo reality show for Season 9, posed for an Instagram photo with RHOBH veteran and longtime friend Lisa Rinna and pals Bill Horn and Scout Masterson. Rinna posted the photo and simply captioned it with a “diamond” emoji.

The new pic comes on the heels of Denise Richards’ buzzy announcement that she’s joining the cast of the show as a superfan alongside veterans Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley. But fans are also zeroing in on the two familiar guys in the snap.

Reality TV fans know that Bill Horn and Scout Masterson are known as the “Guncles.” The longtime couple made frequent cameos on Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s reality show Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood and are close friends with the former Beverly Hills 90210 star and her husband.

Fans of the longtime Oxygen reality show may also recall that Denise Richards is friends with Spelling and has even attended her kids’ lavish birthday parties. Spelling is also close friends with Rinna.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tori Spelling is currently rumored to be in talks to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. A Hollywood child star (Spelling is the daughter of the late famed television producer Aaron Spelling, who cast her on his ’90s high school hit Beverly Hills 90210), Tori is also reality TV veteran, so she’d be a perfect fit for the show. The fact that her “Guncles” Bill and Scout were in the pic with Rinna and Richards makes the rumors all the more interesting.

As for Richards, the Wild Things actress made a cameo on a Season 5 episode of RHOBH alongside close friends Rinna and Kyle Richards, which fueled rumors she was joining the show three years ago. In a 2015 interview with Extra, Richards said she didn’t know where the rumor came from.

“I don’t think I could show my life on there,” the mom of three said at the time. “That would be a whole other show!”

Three years later, Denise Richards’ casting as a RHOBH “wife” is definite—and she’s thrilled about it.

“I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show,” Richard also told People. “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!”

The premiere date for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 has not yet been announced by Bravo, but filming is underway.