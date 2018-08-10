What Does Prince Charles Do All Day? Here’s A Rundown Of The Future King’s Duties

Prince Charles may not have a 'real job,' but that doesn't mean he isn't busy or not doing worthwhile duties.

Prince Charles is next in line to the throne. However, as the longest reigning heir apparent, what does he do with his days while he waits for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to abdicate or pass on? Let’s have a look at what Prince Charles gets up to in order to keep himself busy.

Queen Elizabeth II came to her royal duties after the death of her father, George VI, in 1952. Prince Charles, who was born in 1948, is known to be the longest heir apparent thanks to the longevity of his mother, according to the Express. And, since Queen Elizabeth plans to never abdicate her position, according to the Cheat Sheet, it seems likely Charles will have to wait until her death to become the king.

However, while he has spent a long time waiting to be king, there is still plenty of things for someone of his position to fill his time.

Prince Charles, whose full title is, His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, K.G., K.T., G.C.B., O.M., A.K., Q.S.O., P.C., A.D.C., Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, according to the New Yorker, has filled his days with a great range of things. From charity work to painting, and writing books, the future king has managed to cover a wide berth of activities.

Many royals, while not having to worry about money themselves, turn to charitable organizations to help raise much needed funds for groups who need it. Prince Charles is no exception, being a patron of hundreds of charitable organizations.

According to Prince Charles’ official website, the future king also has the obligation of stepping in and representing his mother when required. This was something his own mother had been doing when her father died in 1952, When her father was suffering from the effects of ill health, at the time, Elizabeth II had taken on royal duties and traveled to Kenya as the first part of their tour of Australia and New Zealand, of which the king had been planning to undertake until his failing health prevented it.

So, as the heir apparent, Prince Charles will also undertake such obligations should his mother fall ill or is otherwise incapacitated, as stated on Prince Charles’ website.

“The main part of The Prince of Wales’s role as Heir to The Throne is to support Her Majesty The Queen as the focal point for national pride, unity and allegiance and bringing people together across all sections of society, representing stability and continuity, highlighting achievement, and emphasising the importance of service and the voluntary sector by encouragement and example.”

As yet, there haven’t been a lot of instances where Prince Charles has had to step into this role, since his mother seems to maintain excellent health. So, when Prince Charles isn’t doing charitable work or attending public functions of which the royal family is obligated to attend, the heir apparent continues to fill his time “writing, painting, lobbying British politicians, and, of course, waiting to become king,” according to Cheat Sheet.