Nina Dobrev Rocks Sexy Polka Dot Swimsuit In Instagram Throwback

Nina Dobrev is looking hotter than ever in her most recent Instagram picture.

The actress took to the popular social media page earlier today to share a snapshot from her most recent getaway. Just last week, Dobrev shared a slew of photos from her trip to Greece including a few bikini-clad photos as well as one with a unicorn raft around her waist. Clearly, she loved her time there as she has already posted a throwback picture just a week after the trip.

In the Flashback Friday photo, the 29-year-old leans back as she sits on the edge of a pool. Just behind her is the gorgeous sparking blue Mediterranean sea. The actress shows off her slim figure in a form-fitting black one-piece swimsuit with a white polka-dotted pattern. Her long, lean legs are also fully on display in the photo.

She runs her hand through her long, dark locks as she sports a pair of aviator sunglasses. In the caption of the image, Dobrev shares with fans that the picture was taken in Mykonos, Greece, a tourist spot that has been very popular with fans this past summer. So far, the photo has already amassed over 68,000 likes in addition to 400 plus comments in just a few minutes of being posted.

Many fans commented on how amazing the actress looks in the snapshot while countless others had vacation envy and let Dobrev know that they were very jealous of her getaway. Of course, many other fans didn’t comment with words, they just used heart-eye emojis instead.

Candid #FlashBackFriday #MykOhNos A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Aug 10, 2018 at 2:33pm PDT

“When you know how to wear A polka dot you’re unstoppable baby you look super hot.”

“GORGEOUS. Love you lots queen,” another wrote.

“Where is that hotness coming from… Is it the sun or you,” one more commented.

Last year, Dobrev dished to Shape Magazine what she does to keep in such great shape. In addition to changing her eating habits, Dobrev admitted that strength training changed everything for her. In the past, Dobrev says that she did yoga and running but not a lot of strength training. But when she switched primarily to focusing on her strength, she noticed a big difference.

“Strength training with weights and such a regimented schedule has been new to my life, and now that I understand the way it all works, the science behind it, it’s changed everything for me. I eat so much more than I used to, and I feel so much leaner and stronger than I ever imagined I’d be.”

Strength training definitely seems to be giving her amazing results.