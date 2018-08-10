‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, August 13: Cane Pressures Lily To Flee!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 13, bring plenty of tension, awkward moments, and incredibly tricky decisions as lives change forever in Genoa City.

Tension grows between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Billy (Jason Thompson), according to She Knows Soaps. Ashley never felt that Billy would last long as Jabot CEO, and since she chose to leave Newman Enterprises, she figured she’d be the one who picked up the pieces of the Abbott family business when Billy crashed and burned.

However, Billy just keeps on pushing forward with his risky plans, and so far, things have paid off for him. While his “Jabotique” idea has everybody up in arms, it looks like Billy did his homework, and he believes the gamble of opening 30 stores before Christmas will pay off. Ashley tries to convince him to try just one store to see how it goes, but Billy’s not interested in hearing it. He is, however, interested in hearing why Ashley is backstabbing him. Billy truly believes that Ashley will end up thanking him later after the boutiques prove to be a massive success.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) is planning her wedding to Nick (Joshua Morrow), and she must get the bridesmaids together to select the gowns. With Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Summer (Hunter King), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) serving as bridesmaids, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) showing up with her daughter, things get a bit hairy during the planning session. When Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) arrives looking for Summer, it nearly looks like a repeat of the ill-fated girl’s night they had last time.

Next week on #YR, a new face has surfaced to heat things up in Genoa City. You won’t want to miss it! ???? pic.twitter.com/ogfiIv46da — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 10, 2018

After a snarky comment about Phyllis serving as a bridesmaid too, Sharon and Victoria argue making an awkward situation even worse. While most people believe the love triangle of Phyllis, Nick, and Sharon is water under the bridge at this point, a significant surprise may come out soon since Nick and Phyllis recently slept together when they fought with their respective significant others. Awkward.

Finally, Cane (Daniel Goddard) tells Lily (Christel Khalil) that he bought five tickets to Austrailia, and he wants the entire family to go on the run to avoid Lily’s sentencing for the accident that caused Hilary and her baby’s death. Now that Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) know that Lily faces up to 20 years in prison as a result of running the red light, the entire family is in chaos.

Will Lily agree to take the family and run away from her problems, or will she stay and try to do the right thing? Tune in Monday to CBS or POP to find out what happens next.