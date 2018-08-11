Sonja says that Bethenny and Dennis were still close

Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan is commenting on the unexpected death of castmate Bethenny Frankel’s ex Dennis Shields allegedly of an opiate overdose. Morgan added that though Bethenny and Dennis were off and on in terms of a relationship, they maintained a close friendship.

Radar Online spoke to Sonja Morgan about Shields’ sudden death at his Trump Tower apartment.

“This is heartbreaking. I spoke to Bethenny yesterday to say I was going to Coast Rica, in case she wanted to come and get away. She’s been working so much.”

Sonja, who has bonded lately with Bethenny, says that Shields had a close relationship with Bethenny’s daughter, and he was thought of as part of their family, whether as a friend or a partner.

“Dennis is her rock. Dennis was important to her, and her daughter. Another tragedy in her life. I’m so sad for her. This saddens me to no end because it seems to be never-ending for her. My heart goes out to Dennis’ ex-wife and children.”

Morgan says she is traveling right now, and regrets that she won’t be able to attend services for Dennis Shields or see Frankel anytime soon.

Bethenny Frankel's bestie Sonja Morgan tells me her boyfriend's tragic death is "heartbreaking." https://t.co/FOZYVqClUu — Alexis Tereszcuk (@swimmie2009) August 10, 2018

Though Bethenny Frankel has been on the outs with much of the RHONY cast, at a time like this she could use some support. This morning Frankel’s friend and sometime-boyfriend Dennis Shields died of a reported opiate overdose. His assistant attempted to use Narcan to revive the businessman but was not successful.

Bethenny brought Dennis as her plus one this season on RHONY to a dinner party in the Hamptons, and she spoke about their relationship indirectly to Steve Harvey.

“I’ve been with someone on and off for years,” she said. “It’s like a partnership where if we’re not being teammates and it’s not working and one man is down, then the other man is down. We’re trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business.”

Frankel explained that she has known Shields for over 30 years, but the two did not start dating until after their former marriages were over. The two had a lot in common because they were both business moguls who had busy lives.

Bethenny’s most recent conflict with Ramona was over the idea that both women were international business people when Frankel alleged that Ramona’s skincare line was a fantasy.