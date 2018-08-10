Watch Atlanta Falcons Vs. New York Jets Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 1, Start Time, How To Watch

Jets first-round draft pick Sam Darnold expected to get bulk of playing time at quarterback as 2016 NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons open preseason at MetLife Stadium.

The first week of the National Football League preseason continues, with another young quarterback who has been tabbed for stardom getting a showcase, as 21-year-old Sam Darnold is expected to play a significant number of snaps, according to ESPN, when the New York Jets host the 2016 NFC champion Atlanta Falcons in a Friday game that will live stream from MetLife Stadium.

The Jets selected Darnold out of the University of Southern California, with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, after Darnold in two seasons at USC completed just under 65 percent of his passes for 7,229 yards and 57 touchdowns in his 27 starts, according to the Sports Reference database.

So far, ESPN reports, Darnold has made a strong impression on his new teammates, including one who is likely to be one of Darnold’s favorite targets, Jerome Kearse.

“He’s poised and calm. Every time I’m in there, I feel like there’s no sense of panic by him,” Kearse said. “I think he has really good composure….which is something you really want to see from a rookie quarterback.”

Darnold, only 21 years old, is competing with 39-year-old journeyman Josh McCown and 25-year-old former Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater, who may be showcased by the Jets who are rumored to be looking to trade Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos, according to Fansided.

The New York Jets made USC sophomore quarterback the third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Friday’s Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL preseason opener, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, August 10. In the Pacific Time Zone that start time will be 10 p.m.

The Falcons have no quarterback suspense, after inking 33-year-old, 10-year veteran and four-time Pro Bowl pick Matt Ryan to the richest contract in NFL history in May, as SB Nation reported. At $30 million per year and $100 million in guaranteed money, Ryan’s contract surpassed the recently set record held by Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers — who has made only seven NFL starts, albeit winning them all.

For the Falcons who finished at 10-6 in 2017, the only real controversy comes at the third running back slot, according to the Atlanta Falcons website, where rookie Ito Smith, the Falcons’ fourth-round pick out of Southern Mississippi, appears to be the frontrunner for the position.

Watch a preview of the Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets preseason matchup in the video below, courtesy of the NFL website.

Atlanta Falcons fans who live in the Atlanta market will be able to watch the game against the New York Jets live stream for free right off the NFL site. And in the New York market, Jets fans can watch a live stream off the NFL’s site as well. Another way to watch in the New York market is with a one-week free trial subscription to CBS All Access, which will carry the game for viewers there.

Out of those markets, NFL Game Pass also offers a free trial period to watch a live stream of the Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets preseason NFL contest. Or, fans may use the stream provided by NFL Network. Viewers should be aware that accessing the NFL Network live stream requires login credentials from a participating cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

But there is another way to live stream the Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets NFL preseason clash for free without a cable subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” live TV streaming packages, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Falcons-Jets game streamed live at no charge.