Kris Jenner Call Kylie An ‘Old Soul’ On 21st Birthday

She may have just turned 21, but momager, Kris Jenner, says that her daughter Kylie acts well beyond her years.

While it is no secret that Kris is one proud mama, oftentimes posting about how proud she is of her youngest daughter and the success of her wildly popular Kylie Cosmetics line, it was a recent statement that came as a surprise to many. According to Us Weekly, Jenner recently dished her thoughts on her daughter turning 21 but not always acting like it.

“She’s an old soul, so Kylie has danced to her own drummer for as long as I can remember,” Jenner says. “She’s always had a very clear vision of where she wants to go and what she’s doing and where she wants to be, so that’s always been so surprising to me at such a young age. I think now I am so surprised she’s going to be 21 because I still feel like she’s my little baby, and yet she’s like a 35-year-old. So, go figure.”

She also joked about how much Kylie has grown up over the last few years, recently giving birth to her first child, Stormi Webster. And Jenner says that she had always predicted that Kylie’s life would play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I used to tease and say, ‘Yeah, season, like 20 something, Kylie gets married.’ Like, totally joking. I wasn’t far away, right?” Kris explains. “I mean here she is, 20, almost 21 years old and has a little precious baby girl, so be careful what you put out there in the universe.”

Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that many members of Kylie’s famous family, including her mom, shared touching birthday tributes to the lip kit mogul. Along with a lengthy post that gushed over how proud she is of her daughter, Kris shared a few photos throughout Kylie’s life including some from her childhood and others from as recently as this week, with a picture of Kylie and Stormi posing together.

Sisters Kim and Kendall also shared birthday tributes to their sister on her special day with Kim posting a selfie of herself and Kylie rocking matching short, bobs. Kendall, on the other hand, shared an image of herself and her sister from what appeared to be a photo shoot. Both sisters sit on the bed as they’re surrounded by slices of pizza.

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have yet to wish Kylie a happy birthday on their own Instagram pages yet, but they did share a few snapshots from Jenner’s epic 21st birthday bash.