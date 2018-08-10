Prince Harry Takes Work Trip Without Meghan Markle Amid Family Drama

Prince Harry has flown to Botswana this week to continue working on a rhino charity project. According to the Daily Star, the trip comes amid the latest family drama from his wife, Meghan Markle’s, family. Earlier this week, Thomas Markle Sr. launched an explosive rant about his daughter, claiming he’d “reached his limit” and saying she’d be “nothing” without him.

“What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything Meghan is, I made her.”

The rant comes after Markle Sr. conducted several interviews with the press in which he said his daughter, who he had no contact with since before her wedding to Prince Harry, seemed to be under a lot of pressure. Markle’s sister, Samantha, has also been vocal about her feelings towards her sister. Last week when Markle turned 37, Samantha stated she was not going to wish her sister a happy birthday after the way she’s treated their father, according to Daily Star.

“Send Dad a birthday card… oh, that’s right you didn’t care – enjoy the guilt… be a humanitarian… oh, wait that’s too difficult? Of course, it is,” wrote Samantha in an online message to Markle. She added that if her sister could be there for their father and stop ignoring him, then she’d wish her sister happiness. But, Samantha says, “her happiness is not paramount over everyone else’s.”

According to Express, Markle has told her friends she’s tired of her father’s antics. As a source reports, Markle feels he is using “emotional blackmail” to try to get her attention. Though she may not bear any ill will towards her father, Markle is reportedly not falling for the drama. Despite rumors that Markle planned to visit the U.S. to resolve things with her father, Markle has no plans to connect with him at this time.

“For the life of her, she can’t understand why he’s digging such a deep hole for himself and to say things like, ‘It would be easier for her if her dad died,'” the source said.

Now, Markle and Prince Harry have tightened the reigns on their relationships, warning their friends that if they talk to the press, they are “out.” Thus far, none of their friendships seem to be affected by this, as the pair attended the wedding of Prince Harry’s childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee last weekend.

Addressing Prince Harry’s feelings about the press, Vanity Fair writer Katie Nicholl said that “he worries there is too much hysteria around Meghan and he wants to row back a bit.”