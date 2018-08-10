Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Famous Backside In Sexy Green Swimsuit

Is there anything that Jennifer Lopez can’t rock?

Over the past few days, Lopez and her boyfriend, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, have been having a blast on a trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Just yesterday, the couple was spotted on a yacht with friends, and it appeared as though they were having a blast.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, a noticeably fit Lopez showed off her amazing figure in an emerald green swimsuit. Though Lopez’s sexy swimwear was a one piece, it still left little to the imagination with high cut sides that perfectly accentuated her fit legs and famous derriere. The back of the suit crisscrossed and showed off another toned part of the singer’s body — her back and shoulders.

Like the back of the swimsuit, the front also left very little to the imagination with a low-plunging neckline that dropped all the way down to the 48-year-old’s chest. To complete her touristy look, Lopez wore her hair in a top-knot and also donned a pair of aviators.

Lopez was photographed filming A-Rod jumping off the bow of the boat with a few other pals. Lopez did not partake in the swimming, but A-Rod looked to be having a blast in a pair of grey swim shorts.

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her famously peachy derriere during romantic Italian break – Daily Mail https://t.co/PDNb8PrmLq pic.twitter.com/CdM1oq1mkw — Jennifer Lopez News (@J_LopezNews) August 10, 2018

Over the past few days, Lopez has been flooding her Instagram feed with photos from her romantic getaway with A-Rod. Her most recent photo came earlier today, with a selfie enjoying the “best lunch ever” in Italy. In the sexy image, Lopez wears a white top with spaghetti straps as she wears her long, curly locks up along with a pair of giant gold hoop earrings. Lopez sports minimal makeup along with a light gloss on her lips.

So far, the image has already earned a ton of attention from Lopez’s followers with over 800,000 likes in addition to 6,500 comments. Some fans confessed that they were jealous of Lopez’s vacation while countless others took the opportunity to let the singer know how incredible she looks.

“I just love how you’re ageless!! Simple beauty elegance.”

“The most beautiful Singer in the world. so natural,” another gushed.

“Dime. It’s crazy you’ve been this fine since the fly girls,” one more chimed in.

The other three photos posted from Lopez’s trip this week include her beau, Alex Rodriguez. And judging from the images, the couple appear to be having an amazing and romantic getaway with one another.