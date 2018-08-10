Samsung Throws More Shade At Apple And iPhone X With Two New ‘Ingenious’ Ads

Samsung’s “Ingenious” ad campaign is still marching on, as the company launched two new commercials on Friday that again took aim at Apple and its iPhone X.

As recapped by AppleInsider, the first commercial, entitled “Pen,” features a woman speaking to an Apple Store employee named Pat and asking the difference between Apple’s Pencil and Samsung’s updated S Pen stylus for the Galaxy Note 9. After Pat explains that the Apple Pencil can only be used on the iPad, the woman asks if there’s a stylus she can use on her phone, which prompts him to answer, in a bewildered tone, “your finger?”

The second ad, entitled “Power,” features the same fictional Apple Store employee, this time speaking to a man hyping up the “powerful” Samsung Galaxy Note 9. In this spot, Pat explains to the customer that he thinks the ability to unlock one’s phone with their face is “really powerful.” The ad goes on to suggest that the iPhone X and Apple’s upcoming iOS 12 software is impractical, as Pat tells the customer that he can “FaceTime up to 32 people at the same time,” only for the man to ask him, “why would I ever want to do that, though?” right before Pat’s response is cut off.

While it’s still unclear whether Samsung’s Apple/iPhone X-bashing commercials will be aired on television, AppleInsider wrote that the two new ads brought up the total of Samsung “Ingenious” spots to nine.

Reacting to the new commercials, AppleInsider’s Stephen Silver opined that their effectiveness is debatable, as consumers don’t appear to be that interested in using the Apple Pencil with their iPhones. He added that the “Power” spot doesn’t really showcase the Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s power like it should, as the device is “demonstrably less” powerful than the iPhone X, or even the iPhone 8.

“All it is likely to do is remind customers that Apple is adding the ability to FaceTime large amounts of people when iOS 12 arrives,” wrote Silver.

The “Ingenious” campaign is far from the first time Samsung has tried to attack Apple and its iPhone series. Earlier this year, the Verge wrote about a minute-long commercial where Samsung referenced the “battery throttling” controversy surrounding iPhones with older batteries but didn’t mention that the best option would have been for customers to replace the batteries. The same publication also wrote about Samsung’s first attack on the iPhone X in November 2017, where the South Korean company launched the “Growing Up” ad, which highlighted its long-running “war” with Apple and the numerous perceived hardware advantages its Galaxy phones have had over the iPhone.