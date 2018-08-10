‘DWTS’s’ Kym Herjavec Shows Off Her Abs Less Than Four Months After Giving Birth To Twins

Kym revealed her post-baby body after twins in a sports bra.

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Herjavec is giving fans a peak at her toned body less than four months after giving birth to her and husband Robert Herjavec’s twins back in April. The dancer shared a stunning photo revealing her post-baby body to Instagram on August 10 as she encouraged her followers to come and workout with her.

The snap shared by the star – who welcomed her babies Haven and Hudson on April 23 – showed her giving her followers just a peek at her toned middle as she sported a white and green leaf print sports bra and what appeared to be matching leggings.

Herjavec was wearing minimal makeup in the selfie, which also showed off her toned arms.

Kym then revealed in the caption that she’s now back to working out pretty full on following the birth of her twin babies earlier this year, encouraging fans to come down to her Beverly Hills studio to get a sweat on together at an exercise class.

“Come workout with me TOMORROW @thebodbykym 10am,” Kym wrote in the caption of the photos showing off her flat middle in her stylish matching sportswear. The star then captioned the image with the hashtags #bodyofdance, #fitness, #beverlyhills, #dance, and #classpass.

Kym is the owner of the California dance and fitness studio The BOD By Kym Herjavec and sometimes teaches her own classes at the location.

Herjavec’s impressive selfie had fans gushing over her amazing body in the comments section, as many heaped praise on the dancer for proudly showing off her toned physique after giving birth to twins at the age of 42.

“Omg! You had twins and you look FABULOUS! What am I doing wrong?” one fan asked the DWTS star in the comments, while a second said, “[You] look amazing Momma. That Momma glow looks great on you. If I wasn’t on the exact opposite side of the States from the studio… how fun!”

Herjavec has been pretty open about how she’s been getting back into shape ever since she became a mom for the first time in April. As Inquisitr previously shared, the new mom also worked out with less vigorous exercises while pregnant.

She spoke to Entertainment Tonight in June about her post-baby fitness tips and revealed that she’d slowly been getting back into working out after being given clearance by her doctors to start working out again six months after giving birth.

“I just started doing some Pilates, which I did throughout my pregnancy. I just eased myself [back] into it, because you have to really start all over again, and I love that,” she explained to the outlet. “I’m starting to feel like I’ve got abs; I’m starting to feel my abs again.”

Kym with husband Robert Herjavec. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Herjavec also told the site at the time that she’d started to some cardio as well and was getting back into doing classes at her studio.

“I want to start teaching again, so I’ve been back at my studio, just doing my dance fitness classes. A little bit of dance cardio, nothing too crazy… and some Pilates to engage that core again,” she said.

Kym’s stunning post-baby body selfie came shortly after Inquisitr revealed the star used the social media site to share a sweet photo of herself and friend Carson Kressley laying on a blanket with her babies while enjoying a fun day together outside.