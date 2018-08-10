Elle Macpherson’s Anti-Aging Alkaline Diet, Exercise, And Beauty Tips Revealed

"I love a raw, plant-based diet. That’s how I feel best."

Elle Macpherson credits a plant-based, alkaline diet, regular exercise, and daily sun exposure for her age-defying beauty and youthful bikini body at 54.

Macpherson, who was crowned “The Body” by Time magazine in 1989 at the height of her modeling stardom, earned the moniker for her leggy, athletic physique.

The mom of two admits that it takes more work to look good as she has gotten older, but the Australian beauty says it’s worth the effort. Elle says her anti-aging beauty secrets include a plant-based, alkaline diet and daily workouts.

“I love a raw, plant-based diet,” Macpherson told New Beauty. “That’s how I feel best. I eat grains, nuts, seeds, beans, vegetables, almond milk, hemp milk, chia seeds. I make my own granola in a dehydrator.”

Embraces Alkaline-Producing Foods

Elle sticks to organic, plant-based foods like avocados and salads, and tries to limit meat and animal products. “I’ll have a poached egg every now and then, some Parmesan cheese and goat cheese, but they’re not staples of my diet,” she said.

Macpherson tries to follow an alkaline diet, which emphasizes green vegetables, fruits, lentils, spices, seeds, and nuts.

Some health experts say eating a diet high in alkaline-producing foods minimizes acid buildup in our bodies (which fuels inflammation, aging, and weight gain).

Elle’s exercise routine includes yoga, walking, waterskiing, cycling, and calisthenics, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Macpherson says she has shifted away from high-impact workouts as she has gotten older.

While Macpherson doesn’t recommend sunbathing or tanning, she takes in about 20 minutes of sunshine every morning.

“I close my eyes and raise my face to the sun so that the pineal gland in the front of my head is toward the sun,” Elle said. “That just works wonders for your immune system.”

Vitamin D Is aA Hormone And A Vitamin

The sun is a crucial source of vitamin D, which regulates insulin levels, hormone functioning, and keeps the immune system healthy, according to Healthline.

Taking a vitamin D supplement or even getting it from food intake is inferior to taking in vitamin D directly from the sun, some health experts say.

That does mean you should lay out in the hot afternoon sun for hours at a time and get sunburnt, but a few minutes of sun exposure every day is considered healthy.

Elle Macpherson previously confessed that she has tried Botox, facial fillers, and collagen injections, but is not a fan of plastic surgery, as the Inquisitr has reported.

“I haven’t done any plastic surgery, not that I have any judgment; it just hasn’t been my choice,” Macpherson said. “I like a natural-looking face.”