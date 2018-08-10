‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers & Casting News For Week Of August 13: Hunter Tylo Returns As Taylor Hayes !

New B&B spoilers indicate that Taylor & Brooke will have a dramatic reunion!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 13 reveal that Hunter Tylo will return as fan-favorite Dr. Taylor Hayes! Other casting news, via Highlight Hollywood, indicates that Finnegan George will take over the role of Will Spencer from Zane Achor, while Keith Carlos will return in the role of Danny, the Bikini Bar bartender turned model.

Keith Carlos has been making quite a few appearances this summer as Danny. He was first seen playing the bartender at Bikini Bar when Sally (Courtney Hope) met Wyatt (Darin Brooks) there. After appearing sporadically on B&B and showing off his barman skills, he was seen during the week of August 6 as a model. It seems as if he will be modeling Steffy’s new bedroom line, alongside newbie Zoe (Kiara Barnes). Carlos will be on the Monday, August 13 episode of the soap opera.

Zane Achor had a long stint playing the role of Will Spencer. He is the real-life son of Heather Tom, and his character has been aged. Will was approximately five years, but now that Finnegan George has taken over the role, it seems as if he will be a little older. The young actor is 9-years-old, and will make his first appearance on Wednesday, August 15.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Will’s parents, Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) will talk about their relationship on Tuesday, August 14, as well as their son. Finnegan George will appear in the following episode.

Hunter Tylo will return on August 16 and 17. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that her daughter will invite her as her plus one to Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wedding. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will not be pleased that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) invited her mother, but her hands are tied since Hope and Liam invited Steffy to attend and she is free to bring a guest of her own choosing.

Things could get interesting at the wedding as these two will finally face each other. What should be a sweet moment of victory for Brooke may soon turn sour as Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that these two will have a dramatic reunion. B&B fans have always loved the tension and rivalry between these two ladies, and have always enjoyed their scenes. Will Steffy be the voice of reason, or will Taylor have enough presence of mind to let bygones be bygones? Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.