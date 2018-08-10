Kate Middleton And Prince William Were Responsible For Breaking Up Prince William And Chelsea Davy For Good

Harry and Chelsea were reportedly *this* close to tying the knot.

Kate Middleton and Prince William convinced Prince Harry to break up with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chelsea Davy, Elle is reporting. And they didn’t do it through words: they did it by getting married.

Journalist Angela Levin, who covers the Royal Family, says that seeing the pomp and spectacle of William’s wedding to Kate drove home in Chelsea the idea that she couldn’t be Harry’s Princess.

Born in Zimbabwe to a wealthy South African landowner and a former Miss Rhodesia, Chelsea and Harry met in 2004, when she was 19 and Harry was 20. The two had an on-again, off-again relationship, described as “turbulent,” for the next six years.

Chelsea would later go on to say of her relationship with Harry that it was impossible for her to experience the joys of young adulthood when she was with him.

“It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid, and it was horrible.”

By 2010, they were over for good – maybe.

In 2011, Kate and William tied the knot, and Harry, needing a “Plus One,” as they say in the wedding industry, invited Chelsea, the two having remained civil to each other. But seeing William and Kate get married, amid the television cameras and the cheers of millions of Brits, drove home in Chelsea’s mind something that she’d always suspected: she simply couldn’t handle the media attention, the rules, and the scrutiny that go with being a royal, says Levin.

“Although they had a lot in common, she saw clearly that because they came from such different worlds it could never have worked, especially as she valued her privacy and guarded it so carefully.”

Chelsea was invited to London for the Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan Markle, an act of kindness which Chelsea repaid by showing up. She didn’t look particularly pleased, however.

"It should have been me." We are all Chelsea Davy today. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/KsUMkScjfH — Genevieve Van Voorhis ✨ (@gen_vanvee) May 19, 2018

According to an insider source, Harry and Chelsea shared a tearful phone call before the wedding. It was meant as a means of the two former lovebirds putting closure on their relationship, according to a royal insider.

“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on,”

These days, Chelsa is doing just fine without being a Royal. In fact, not being a Royal has allowed her to pursue her career as a jewelry designer and a businesswoman – something she’d have had to give up if she’d gone through with marrying Harry.