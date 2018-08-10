Kylie Jenner’s Famous Family Sends Her Tons Of Love On Instagram On 21st Birthday

It’s Kylie Jenner’s birthday and her famous family is celebrating.

Yesterday, Kylie and co. rang in her 21st with an epic birthday bash complete with other A-listers like Bella Hadid, the Weeknd, Chris Brown, Dave Chapelle, and even Cara Delevingne. And as the famous family tries to recover from what seemed to be a wild and crazy evening, they took time to share their love for Kylie with social media tributes.

Momager Kris Jenner was one of the first to wish her daughter a happy birthday on her famed Instagram page. Along with a collage of photos of Kylie over the years, including a recent photo of Kylie and her daughter, Stormi, Kris penned a long and heartfelt message to her youngest child.

“Happy 21 st birthday to my baby!!!!! You are my youngest, my beautiful angel, and it has been life’s greatest reward to watch you grow into an amazing young woman who is the most incredible mom to stormi, business woman, friend and daughter,” Jenner wrote. “You are truly a special soul and you have the biggest heart and you are so kind and generous and thoughtful to everyone.”

To end the sweet post, Kris says that she thanks God that he chose her to be Kylie’s mom and that she’s incredibly proud of her.

Kim Kardashian was also quick to wish Kylie a happy birthday on her own Instagram page. Not surprisingly, Kardashian shared selfie of herself and Kylie rocking matching short bobs and nearly identical makeup along with a sweet caption. Next came Kendall, who shared two photos of the herself and Kylie at what appeared to be a photo shoot. Both girls lay on a hotel bed as there is pizza all over the place.

Kylie sports a white tee and shorts as he wears her long, dark locks down while Kendall appears to be a little more dressy in the picture, wearing a ruffled top and her hair in a high top knot. To go along with the two images, Kendall shared a sweet caption to her little sister.

“Happy 21st birthday to my tiny sister! i love being in your presence @kyliejenner.”

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have yet to share messages to Kylie today, but they did both share photos of the five sisters together at Jenner’s big bash last night.

And it doesn’t appear as though the celebrations are stopping anytime soon. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Jenner has reportedly dropped $1 million on five different birthday parties and she’s also chartering a plane to take some of her pals on a tropical getaway to celebrate.

It definitely pays to be a Kardashian.