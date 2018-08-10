Omarosa’s New Book Claims Donald Trump Is A ‘Racist’ Who Used N-Word Repeatedly During ‘Apprentice’ Filming

The former White House aide and 'The Apprentice' contestant also accused the Trump administration of offering her money to keep quiet about the president.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Omarosa Manigault-Newman claimed on her upcoming tell-all book Unhinged that she recorded tapes of President Donald Trump during her time serving as his consultant in the White House. While the tapes in question in a new report are separate from the ones she claims to have recorded in recent years, the pages of Omarosa’s new book supposedly suggest that there is an older tape from Trump’s time hosting The Apprentice where he can be repeatedly heard using the N-word.

Citing an advance copy of Unhinged that was obtained from its publisher, NBC News wrote that Omarosa Manigault-Newman referred to Trump as a “racist” in the book, and claimed that there are recordings where the future president used the N-word “multiple times” during past filmings of The Apprentice. Manigault-Newman reportedly stressed that she did not actually hear Trump use the racially offensive word, nor did she get to listen to the purported recording, but cited three separate sources who informed her of the tape’s existence and content.

“My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular,” Omarosa wrote, as first quoted by TheGuardian, which also took its quotes from an advance copy of Unhinged.

In addition to claiming that Donald Trump frequently used the N-word while The Apprentice was being filmed, Omarosa Manigault-Newman alleged that Trump used racist, profane language when referring to the half-Filipino husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“Would you look at this George Conway article? F**king FLIP! Disloyal! F**king goo-goo,” Trump supposedly said, as recalled by Manigault-Newman.

Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in her new book that she was offered a $15,000-a-month contract from Trump's campaign to stay silent after being fired from her job, WaPo reports. https://t.co/hvR16D8byh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 10, 2018

Omarosa also claimed in Unhinged that the Trump administration tried to prevent her from making harsh public comments by paying her hush money soon after she was reportedly fired from her White House job. The former Apprentice contestant wrote that presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump emailed her a contract that would have paid her $15,000 a month to help Trump in his re-election campaign. This contract allegedly included an extremely draconian non-disclosure agreement that Manigault-Newman described as being more “harsh and restrictive” than similar clauses she’d seen during her time working in television.

After Manigault-Newman declined the offer, she was allegedly sent a “flurry of letters” by the president’s lawyers, who demanded that she “stay silent about Trump, or else.”

In response to Omarosa’s accusations on Unhinged, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement where she said that the book, which is due for release on August 14, is “riddled with lies,” and was written by a “disgruntled” former White House employee who is trying to earn money off “false attacks” against the president and his administration.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman first gained fame as a three-time contestant on The Apprentice and later on became a staunch supporter of Donald Trump as he kicked off his presidential campaign. Later on, Omarosa briefly worked at the White House as a consultant to Trump, but later on backpedaled her support for the president, as she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and made critical comments about the Trump administration, according to NBC News