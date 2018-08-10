‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday August 13: Liam & Steffy Share Tender Moment, Hope’s Announcement

New B&B spoilers tease that Liam and Steffy will share a tender moment.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 10, reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) will share some startling news with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) will also share a tender moment that will cement their lifelong relationship.

It seems that despite the fact that Brooke and Ridge promised each other that they would no longer interfere in their daughters’ love life, Hope’s announcement will have these two going back on their word. On Friday’s episode of BB, these two pledged that they would put the passion back into their own romance and let their kids work out their own grievances. However, Hope will have some news that will bring all their old feelings back. Highlight Hollywood teases that they will have vastly different reactions to what Hope has to say.

Looking at other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for later this week, it seems as if Hope may be announcing that she and Liam will be tying the knot sooner rather than later. They will invite Steffy, who in turn invites her mother as her plus one. For now, it seems as if Ridge and Brooke will each react differently to the wedding news. Ridge will have to let go of the notion that Liam will find his way back to Steffy, while Brooke will be thrilled that her daughter will finally be marrying the man of her dreams.

Steffy leads a dress-rehearsal for a re-boot of the Bedroom line at Forrester Creations. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/wkO3zpY1Zg #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MJphCIiwSp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 7, 2018

Things will never be completely over between Steffy and Liam. This will clearly be evident when the two start talking about their daughter, Kelly. She will forever bind them, and they will always have a link through her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that these two will end up reminiscing. They have been through so many ups and downs and they will take a moment to remember everything that they have been through.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that they will make a decision about Kelly. Steffy already indicated that she wanted to model a better relationship for Kelly than her parents modeled for her. It was for this reason that she put the ring on Hope’s finger, to show goodwill and a willingness to work together. Liam had also told his father that he would be a better father to his children than Bill was to Wyatt and him, so he is also likely to put Kelly first. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on CBS on Monday, August 13, to see the decision these two will take.