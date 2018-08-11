Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy In Crop Top At Kylie Jenner’s 21st Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian stepped out looking gorgeous on Thursday night to attend her little sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash.

According to an August 10 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian showed off her flat tummy in a sequin crop top for the party. Khloe donned an extremely sparkly outfit, which consisted of the crop top to show off her toned abs, matching pants, and a long sweater, which also matched. She wore her long bob in waves, and wore minimal jewelry.

Khloe credits her hot post-baby body to her workouts and reveals that she loves busting her butt out at the gym.

“The truth us, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant — that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” Khloe said in a Snapchat video five weeks after baby True arrived. “I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm. In between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.”

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy was not easy. The reality star revealed that she wasn’t used to gaining the weight, and that her nose and lips even got bigger as her pregnancy progressed. However, she did ask her fans to bare with her when it comes to watching her weight gain during the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and be patient and kind about her pregnant body.

It’s our 21st birthday A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:09pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s post-baby body bounce back could have something to do with the fact that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. Khloe decided to stay with the NBA star and work through their issues, but sources tell Radar Online that she’s still not over the heartbreak of the cheating scandal.

“She tried to pack her bags on numerous occasions and make arrangements to move in with her family, but when push comes to shove, she never goes through with it. She simply can’t cut the chord and always seems to find a way to talk herself out of leaving him, even though her head tells her all day every day that it’s not right,” a source told the outlet.