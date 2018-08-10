Heidi Klum Shows Off Daring Style In Stunning One Sided Dress Throwback Picture

Supermodel Heidi Klum is enjoying a romantic vacation with her Tom Kaulitz right now, and she’s posting plenty of beautiful looks into her trip for her 4.9 million Instagram followers. However, in the midst of all the relaxation and beautiful views, she also posted a stunning throwback picture of herself.

The model shared a simply brilliant black and white throwback photo of herself on the popular social media platform. In the image, Klum sports a short, edgy haircut, soulful eyes, and a daring black dress that is missing half its top. To keep her modesty, Klum drapes her arm artfully across her chest and rests her hand on the window she’s leaning against, which also shows her reflection. On her wrist, she’s wearing a bracelet that connects to a ring on her finger. Klum captioned the daring image, “Shot by @gilles_bensimon 2003.”

Gilles Bensimon is a French fashion photographer and former International Creative Director of Elle. Fans of American’s Next Top Model may recognize his name as a photographer from that show as well.

Her fans appreciated the sexy throwback picture with over 50,000 of them “liking” the image within moments after Klum shared it. Many also posted positive comments about how lovely she looked and still looks today.

The 45-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and her boyfriend Kaulitz, 28, Tokio Hotel drummer, have dated since March of this year. According to an Inquisitr report, they’re enjoying their vacation together. The pair is staying on a yacht off the coast of Italy, and according to Klum’s Instagram story, they’re seeing plenty of the countryside in the form of hikes and other adventures.

Klum and her ex-husband Seal co-parent their four children — Helene, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, eight. They were married from 2005 to 2014. Since the demise of her marriage, Klum dated Vito Schnabel for three years until 2017, and now she’s been dating Kaulitz, who is 17 years her junior for several months after meeting him through Germany’s Next Top Model.

The former Victoria’s Secret model opened up to Elle last month about dealing with the press and mommy shaming when her children dress up and wear high heels in public occasionally. She said, “People get upset, especially in Germany, if they see my daughters wearing high heels. Big deal! If we go to a restaurant, they like to get dressed up. It’s fun for them. So what if they hobble on their little heels for 20 steps from the car to the restaurant? As long as they’re good kids and they get good grades, they can wear what they want to wear.”

Klum has reached that marvelous point in life where she’s comfortable in her own skin and confident in her choices.