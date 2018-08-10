WWE News: In A Weird Turn Of Events, CM Punk Is Being Sued By Colt Cabana For More Than $1 Million

The pair once stood side by side each other in court, but soon they will be opposing each other in a legal battle.

Just two months ago, Colt Cabana and CM Punk stood side by side as a team during their trial with WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann, who was suing the two athletes. As the Inquisitr reported, the WWE doctor filed a lawsuit against Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) and CM Punk (real name Phil Brooks) for accusations that Punk made on Cabana’s podcast regarding Amann, and the physician was seeking nearly $4 million. The Jury ultimately found that Chris Amman’s claims had no value and ruled in the favor of Punk and Cabana, and the pair did not have to pay any damages, but the happy ending for the duo was short lived.

In a turn of events that feels like it was ripped from the pages of a WWE storyline, Colt Cabana is now suing CM Punk for more than $1 million. Evan F. Moore of the Chicago Sun-Times recently obtained a court document stating the details of Colt’s lawsuit. Cabana’s lawsuit claims that Punk promised to help him out with the legal bills they received fighting the WWE physician’s lawsuit. Cabana claims that Punk told him via text that he would be 100 percent covered.

The lawsuit claims that the former WWE champion failed to keep that promise, and Colt Cabana is left with unpaid legal bills totaling $513,736. Cabana is seeking general damages of $200,000, in addition to $1 million in punitive and exemplary damages. As the Chicago Sun-Times documented, the lawsuit states that “Brooks acted with fraud, malice and oppression toward Colton, with the deliberate intention of causing Colton harm.”

Punk sent a strongly worded email to Colton, as Forbes reported.

“To date I have spent $513,736 dollars on this Amman [sic] lawsuit.” “My outstanding current bill is a t least 300k. Half of all this is yours. Divide the 513,736 by 2 and that is what you owe me and what I expect you to pay me. Starting now I will no longer be paying your bills. You are on your own. Whatever my bill is currently, will be cut in half, and half will be yours. If you choose to make this all ugly, that’s fine too. I hope you won’t, but I gave up on you doing what is right a long time ago.”

For years, CM Punk and Colt Cabana were best friends. The two Chicagoans started wrestling together nearly 20 years ago in St. Paul, Minnesota, for Steel Domain Wrestling. Cabana and Brooks spent much of their in-ring career together on the road, and they put on a series of legendary matches for Ring of Honor.

CM Punk would eventually go on to become a WWE superstar and hold numerous titles within that promotion. When “The Straight-Edged Superstar” severed his ties with the WWE, it was rumored that he also severed ties with all of his former friends in the promotion. WWE commentator Corey Graves claims that Punk abandoned everyone in the WWE that stood by his side, as WrestlingNews.co documented.

Reports started circulating in 2016 that their friendship became strained when Cabana showed up backstage at a WWE event, as reported by Forbes. The two former besties appeared to have reconciled their differences during their week-long trial with the WWE doctor, but now that Colt Cabana is suing CM Punk for over $1 million, the two may never restore their once close relationship.