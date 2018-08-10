Pippa Middleton Sports Fitness Gear As She Heads To Workout Class

While she may be just a few weeks away from giving birth, Pippa Middleton is proving that her workout game is still strong.

The sister of Kate Middleton has been spotted around London in recent weeks with her growing belly on full display. Earlier today was no exception as 34-year-0ld stepped out to partake in a fitness class at Define Fitness Studio, according to the Daily Mail. Pippa Middleton has always been a fitness enthusiast and her pregnancy is not slowing her down at all.

The publication shares that instead of taking a class, Middleton enjoyed a one on one training session with Ashley Verma, who founded the fitness studio. Middleton was seen chatting with a pal inside of the fitness studio, looking absolutely glowing. The mom-to-be rocked a pair of black leggings with a few sheer details throughout.

Kate’s little sister wore her hair slicked back in a low ponytail as she bundled up in a grey hooded sweatshirt. Since she was just at an intense one on one session, it comes as no surprise that Middleton went makeup-free for the occasion. To complete her gym look, Middleton could be seen donning a pair of black gym shoes with black laces and white soles.

Pregnant Pippa Middleton is spotted leaving the gym https://t.co/cnuoKz2TnM via @Femail — MiddletonMaven (@MiddletonMaven) August 10, 2018

In a recent issue of Hello Magazine, the fitness fanatic confessed that she has had to switch up her workout routines a bit since finding out that she is expecting. Unlike her sister Kate, Pippa was lucky that she did not experience any morning sickness during her first 12 weeks of pregnancy, she says.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine.”

Middleton also dished that she did her research on exercises during pregnancy and found out some exercises that she can and cannot do.

“I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy, but have been disappointed by the limited technical information what you can and can’t do. This being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered. I wanted to know things like, would I strain if I served in tennis, are strokes of swimming safe, can I still do a normal yoga class if I avoided certain positions? Could I still work my abs?”

Additionally, Middleton revealed that one of her favorite exercises to do during pregnancy is swimming. Prior to getting pregnant, Middleton was in great shape, even competing in triathlons.