Khloe Kardashian Hints That She Wants Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick To Get Back Together

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly holding out hope that one day her sister Kourtney Kardashian will eventually get back together with Scott Disick.

According to an August 10 report by Us Weekly Magazine, the entire Kardashian family, including Scott Disick, gathered for Kylie Jenner’s big 21st birthday bash on Thursday night. During the party, Khloe took to her Instagram story to post some videos of Kourtney and Scott together.

Khloe Kardashian captioned the video “A girl can dream.” However, Khloe wasn’t the only member of the family to hint that Koutney Kardashian and Scott Disick should possibly consider getting back together. Kim posted a similar video of Kourtney and Scott on their phones and revealed that they were “just like an old married couple.”

The jokes about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick getting back together come just days after Kourtney’s split with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was announced. Kourtney and Younes had dated for nearly two years before the breakup.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney was the one who pulled the plug on the relationship. However, rumors that Younes may have cheated have also been circulating. The same day that the split was announced, Bendjima was photographed showing off some PDA with Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress who has been linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber.

However, sources tell People Magazine that despite being single again, Kourtney Kardashian will never get back together with Scott Disick and that as long as she has her kids she is fine being without a man.

“This is not going to happen. Kourtney will never get back with Scott. She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids. She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it,” an insider told the magazine.

The source goes on to say that Kourtney Kardashian is fine being single, despite the fact that all of her sisters are in serious relationships, and always puts her three children above everything else in her life.

“She doesn’t mind being single and is keeping busy. Her kids are always her number one priority, but expect to see Kourtney out more at night. She’s enjoying the summer in L.A. and doing great,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, although Khloe and Kim Kardashian seemingly want Kourtney and Scott to try to work things out, Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie and is said to be happy in their relationship.