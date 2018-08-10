‘RHONJ’s’ Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her Ripped Body In New Gym Photo

Bodybuilder Teresa's toned abs were on full display in her new photo.

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice is showing off her insanely ripped body in a new gym photo posted to her official Instagram account. The reality star and mom of four revealed her toned physique in a sports bra and leggings in the new snap she uploaded on August 9 while she opened up about her fitness journey in the caption.

“I needed the right place when I started my fitness transformation,” Giudice explained of how important it was for her to get fit after she revealed earlier this year that she had gotten into tip-top shape to compete in a bodybuilding competition.

Teresa then shared that hitting the gym helped her “to improve my physical and spiritual well-being” before adding that she owes it to herself “to build an even better, stronger me.”

The picture the star, who is a mom to daughters 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania, and 9-year-old Audriana, uploaded this week featured her sporting a sky blue sports bra, which she paired with purple and pink leggings while working out on a machine at the gym.

Teresa then accessorized her sporty look with dark sneakers and a black baseball cap as she showed off her ripped abs and seriously toned and tanned arms.

Many fans praised the RHONJ star in the comments section of the fitness photo, sharing messages of support after seeing Teresa encouraging her 1.3 million followers to get active.

“You look amazing!!” one fan told Giudice via the social media site, while another wrote in the comments section of the recently uploaded photo, “You are amazing and an inspiration to many! What an awesome role model for your girls.”

Teresa confirmed earlier this year that she’d gotten into seriously ripped shape as she competed in her very first bodybuilding competition back in June.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

She slipped into a bikini to show off her muscles at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships, while also revealing in an interview with Us Weekly how she got into such amazing shape after four children and at the age of 46.

“It was something I’ve always wanted to do – for myself,” Teresa told the site of getting in bodybuilder shape, while also posing in her bikini on the cover of the magazine earlier this year. “I’ve gone to the gym since I could drive. I wanted to see my body transform,” Giudice then added.

Giudice also revealed that yoga was a big factor in getting her body more toned.

“I love the way my arms and back look. All my clothes are big on me. My body drastically changed because of yoga, but this was even more extreme,” she said. “It debunks the myth that if you’re over 40, you can’t look good.”

The latest gym snap came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Giuidice shared a bikini photo with her Instagram followers as she and her four daughters all sported their two pieces during a fun trip to the beach in their home state of New Jersey.