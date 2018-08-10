‘General Hospital’ Casting News: Vinessa Antoine’s Replacement Revealed As ‘GH’ Chooses New Jordan [Spoilers]

'General Hospital' spoilers reveal that actress Briana Nicole Henry will take over Vinessa Antoine's role of Jordan

General Hospital casting news has emerged that reveals details regarding actress Vinessa Antoine’s replacement. Antoine is leaving the role of Jordan Ashford to focus on a new gig with a Canadian drama series and reports indicate that Briana Nicole Henry will take over the GH role.

Soap Opera Digest shares that Briana Nicole Henry will begin filming scenes as Jordan Ashford this month on General Hospital. Spoilers previously noted by the Inquisitr had indicated that GH would be finding a recast for the character once it was determined that Vinessa Antoine would be departing.

Antoine will be starring on the new series Diggstown, but she originally hoped to juggle both her new series and her existing General Hospital role. Unfortunately, GH decided that they wouldn’t be able to work around her commitments to the new show, so Vinessa will be leaving soon.

As Briana’s IMDb page reveals, Henry has been working quite steadily for several years now. Soap opera fans may recognize her from a brief stint she had on The Young and the Restless, where she debuted in December 2013 played a model named Esmeralda who was connected to Summer. Henry has also appeared in Jane the Virgin, Shameless, and Undateable, along with a handful of other shows.

General Hospital viewers finally got to see some romantic moments between Curtis and Jordan earlier this week and everybody has been anxious to see the two get married. So far, spoilers suggest that the couple will still work toward that wedding date, but that plan may be shaken up a bit as Henry takes over for Antoine. Curtis’ Aunt Stella has been interfering with his relationship, trying to nudge him elsewhere, but she has indicated that she will try to step back and let him make his own decisions.

In addition to her relationship with Curtis, Jordan has a lot going on with her job at the PCPD. She’ll surely have a lot of questions to answer as a result of the Nelle and Michael mess, and General Hospital spoilers have hinted that there will be new crime-driven storylines kicking into gear soon that will need Jordan’s attention.

Fans of Vinessa Antoine are disappointed that General Hospital didn’t try to find a way to work with the actress as she tackled this new gig. Briana Nicole Henry certainly will bring in a fresh take on the character and it sounds as if she’ll start airing sometime in September. Stay tuned for spoilers regarding what comes next for the character of Jordan Ashford as his casting change is implemented.