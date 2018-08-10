‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Fri. August 10: Zoe Confronts Emma, & Brooke Wants Steffy To Be Happy [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 10, reveal that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Emma (Nia Sioux) will finally speak their minds and not hold anything back. Now that Xander (Adain Bradley) can no longer act as a buffer between these two ladies, the Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows that Emma and Zoe are about to have it out. In the meantime, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be in the mood for making up, and this time they will focus on themselves.

B&B fans know that the last few months have been particularly stressful for both Brooke and Ridge, as both have actively been involved in their daughters’ love lives. As each of them counseled their own daughter to fight for Liam (Scott Clifton), their marriage took a lot of strain. Only recently, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) took the decision out of Liam’s hands and decided she would no longer be part of his back-and-forth equation. Ridge and Brooke are both now at peace with the outcome. Ridge is proud that Steffy took a stand and is being the strong, courageous woman he raised, while Brooke is glad that Hope will have a husband to raise her family with.

“I don’t only want my daughter to be happy, I want your daughter to be happy too.”

Ridge expresses his pride in Steffy for taking control of her own destiny. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sWyZJuKWcx #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2l4YvySh7t — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 9, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful preview clip shows that Brooke and Ridge will share a meaningful moment when she tells Ridge that she only has his daughter’s best interests at heart. B&B fans know that she genuinely believes that Hope is the better choice for Liam, and she really felt that Steffy and Bill (Don Diamont) belonged together. Spoilers state that these two will kiss and make up. They will pledge to focus on their own relationship and put the passion back where it belongs.

In the meantime, Zoe will confront Emma about trying to get her fired. Pam (Alley Mills) had told her that Emma had spoken to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Hope (Annika Noelle) and said that it was in the company’s best interest to fire her as she was bad news.

“Are you denying that you asked Thorne and Hope to fire me?” “No, that’s exactly what I did.”

However, it seems as if Emma is not backing down, and will stand by what she said. She will make it clear that Zoe is not welcome and she wants her to return to London. It seems as if Emma is not about to hand over Xander or her workplace over to the Brit. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.