‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Thurs. August 9: Zoe Kisses Xander, Liam Questions If Steffy Ready To Move On

Emma tries to get Zoe fired.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 10, features Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) talking about the decisions that Steffy has made. She notes that her father is the only man in her life now, and that Kelly will always have Liam (Scott Clifton) in her corner.

Xander (Adain Bradley) tried to comfort Zoe (Kiara Barnes) after the death of Harry, their cat. According to She Knows Soaps, she said that the bed would now feel so empty without him. Xander pulled her into an embrace, and Zoe kissed him. He said that they should get back to the office, but Zoe wanted to know if he felt guilty about the kiss. He denied feeling any guilt.

In the meantime, Emma (Nia Sioux) tried to get Zoe fired. Pam (Alley Mills) listened in as Emma told Hope (Annika Noelle), Maya (Karla Mosley) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) that Zoe would cause them trouble and that it would be in Forrester Creations’ best interest not to hire her. Later, when they arrive back at work, Xander told Emma that their cat had died and how torn up Zoe was about it. Emma seemed unmoved and rather steered the conversation to the fact that Zoe is a stalker.

Bold and the Beautiful recap stated that Zoe confided in Pam that their cat had died. Pam, who is also an animal lover, hugged her and then showed her pictures of her dog who died, Tiny. She also told Zoe that Emma tried to get her fired. In the design office, Maya also told Xander that Emma tried to get his ex-girlfriend fired. When Zoe and Emma eventually come face-to-face, she confronted Emma about how she tried to get her fired.

At Bill’s (Don Diamont) house, Liam was still ranting about his father’s obsession with Steffy. Bill apologized and hoped that one day he would be able to forgive him. He advised his son to let go of the hatred or else he risked ended up being like him. Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 10 stated that Bill said that he hated his own father and ended up being just like him. He admitted to losing his way where he had once said that his family meant everything to him. Liam told his dad that he would be a better father to his children than he was to him and Wyatt.

Liam met up with Steffy at Forrester Creations. They talked about Kelly and admitted that they would always love each other. Liam told her that he told his father to stay away from her. When Liam wanted to talk about the decision she made, Steffy said that that chapter was behind them. Liam questioned if she was really ready to let them go. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.