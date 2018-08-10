Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Wakeboarding With Brother Derek In New Video

Julianne was rocking a bikini in a new wakeboarding video with her dancer brother.

Julianne Hough is showing off her bikini body while taking on wakeboarding with her fellow dancer and brother Derek Hough. The former DWTS professional turned judge shared a glimpse into her water sports session with her sibling on her Instagram account this week as the twosome showed off their skills on their boards.

Hough posted a video and a picture of her and Derek surfing together to her account, which showed the World of Dance judge wiping out as they were towed along by a boat.

But while Derek may have taken a fall, the video proved that he got back up on his board and continued wakeboarding with Julianne, who was revealing her seriously toned body in a bikini with skimpy bottoms and a lifejacket.

Hough was showing off her toned legs as well as her strong arms in the fun family video.

After hopping back up on his board, Derek and his sister then showed off their impressive skills by moving closer to one another and holding hands as they clung on to the boat with one hand.

Julianne captioned the snap she uploaded on August 9 with a number of wave and surfing emojis before then tagging her brother.

The dancer then posted a photo of herself wakeboarding via her Instagram account, which featured her being towed along by the boat as she enjoyed some time on the water in her skimpy bikini.

“Life is good today,” she captioned the picture, adding a sunshine emoji to her message.

Hough then revealed with the upload that she and Derek were having fun on the water at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, as they spent a little family time together this week.

The latest wakeboarding video comes shortly after Julianne shared another video of herself showing off her sporty skills to her followers earlier this year.

Back in June, the Inquisitr noted the star shared a similar video with her followers which showed her sporting another bikini on her wakeboard while her husband Brooks Laich shouted out sweet encouragements to her from the boat.

Hough told fans in the caption that she’d taken on the fun challenge as part of her husband’s 35th birthday celebrations while also joking that she was considering going pro when it came to hitting the board.

“Nailed my 360,” she teased in the caption. “Day 2 wake Surfing in Lake Powell with my [love] for his 35th.”

But when she’s not taking on an adventure, Julianne is showing off all the incredible results of her active lifestyle.

The Inquisitr also shared earlier this week that Julianne most recently posted a snap of herself in the bathtub to her Instagram account while telling her fans an important message about “self-care” as she encouraged her followers to look after themselves and their bodies.