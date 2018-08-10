Kim Kardashian Spotlights Weight Loss In Pink Mini-Dress At Kylie’s Birthday Party

The reality TV star revealed that she weighs 119 pounds.

Kim Kardashian channeled a curvy Barbie doll as she flaunted her recent weight loss in a body-hugging pink mini-dress while celebrating sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday.

Kim, 37, turned heads in the hot-pink dress, whose sexy cutouts accentuated the brunette beauty’s bombshell curves and impressive weight loss.

Kim and her sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian were photographed arriving at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood to celebrate Kylie’s 21st birthday, which is August 10.

Rob Kardashian Didn’t Attend Party

Kim’s mom and business manager, Kris Jenner also attended the shindig, as did Kylie’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, the Daily Mail reported. Kris was accompanied by her boyfriend Corey Gamble, while Caitlyn showed up with rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins.

Noticeably absent was Kylie’s older brother, Rob Kardashian. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Rob has been a recluse since gaining more than 100 pounds and being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

While Rob has been anti-social in recent years, citing his self-consciousness over his weight gain, his mom Kris Jenner said Rob has been doing better lately, and has been making an effort to take control of his health.

“Rob is good. He’s doing better and better,” Kris said. “He’s working on his health.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is in the best shape of her life at age 37, thanks to a healthy diet and rigorous workouts.

The Kardashian/Jenner girls pulled out all the stops for Kylie’s birthday, with each looking gorgeous in different outfits.

The 5-foot-2 Kim, who weighed almost 200 pounds during each of her two pregnancies, recently revealed on SnapChat that she now weighs a svelte 119 pounds.

As a result, Kardashian’s bikini body is on-point this summer.

Kardashian lost 70 pounds after each of her two pregnancies with the low-carb, high-fat Atkins diet, but recently ditched her low-carb eating plan in favor of a portion-controlled organic diet, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said she eats clean most of the time, but enjoys cheat days so she doesn’t feel deprived.

However, Kim said she doesn’t cheat too often on her diet because consuming too much sugar or too many calories can throw off your body’s hormones, according to her weight-loss coach.

“Your testosterone, which is a muscle-making and fat-loss hormone, can change if you’re eating too many calories, which can make you gain weight,” Kim explained on her app. “You can still enjoy your favorite food, as long as you get back on track the next day.”

Kim Kardashian’s weight loss secrets also include rigorous workouts that combine cardio exercise, weight training, and lots of lunges and squats to tone the glutes and thighs.