Tristan Thompson Spotted With Mystery Woman In Toronto: ‘There Was Definitely Something There,’ Per ‘Radar’

'They looked like more than friends because he had his hand on her lower back when they arrived.'

Is Tristan Thompson already back to his old ways?

As fans of the shamed NBA player know, there have been multiple occasions where Tristan has been spotted being unfaithful to his girlfriend and the mother of his baby, Khloe Kardashian. But in recent months, Khloe and Tristan seem to be getting along just fine with Tristan even sharing a post on his Instagram story, saying “Proud of you momma” to Khloe after the launch of her Good American activewear line.

But, a new report from Radar Online suggests that Thompson may be back to his old, cheating ways while he’s in Toronto teaching a basketball camp. A source close to the situation says that Tristan had a young woman in his entourage yesterday and it wasn’t Khloe, who was in LA celebrating her sister, Kylie Jenner’s, birthday.

“There was a woman in Tristan’s entourage and it wasn’t Khloe. They looked like more than friends because he had his hand on her lower back when they arrived. There was definitely something there.”

The source also said that the mystery woman was incredibly attractive and once Thompson was done teaching the camp, he was “anxious” to get back to the beauty.

“She was a beautiful, young girl who looked as if she could be a model,” the source continued. “She, along with one of his security detail, stayed in the locker room while he taught camp. He appeared to be in a hurry to get back to his female companion, because he jetted out of the center the minute it was over.”

It remains unclear who the mystery was or more importantly, if Khloe has found out any information about it. But in another report from the Inquisitr, a source shared that Younes Bendjima’s recent infidelity to Kourtney Kardashian has been really hard on Khloe, bringing back bad memories of Tristan’s cheating scandal that rocked her world. And while Khloe wants to be there for her sister, it’s really hard for her because of the memories that come flooding back.

“Tristan is feeling really uncomfortable right now because he can’t really say anything to anyone in the family about Kourtney and Younes and their troubles because it leads right back to him and what he did to Khloe,” an insider shared.

The source also shared that both Khloe and Tristan were walking on thin ice when it comes to the topic because they fear that it could bring back past talks about their own relationship that were really hard to deal with.

Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!