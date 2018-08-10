Eva Longoria Posts Sweet New Smiling Photo Of Her 1-Month-Old Son Santiago

Eva posted the "precious" photo with her baby boy.

Former Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria posted the most adorable photo of her 1-month-old son Santiago with her Instagram followers on August 9. The star posted the sweet snap to show her 5.4 million fans, which showed her firstborn giving her a small smile in a recent photo shoot for Hola! USA magazine.

The impossibly cute photo showed Longoria holding on to her baby boy as she gazed at him, while Santiago had his hand placed firmly on his mom’s face while coyly smiling as he was wrapped up in a blue blanket.

“Here he is again at his first photo shoot with mamá!” Eva captioned the mother/son snap she uploaded to her official account this week. “I haven’t had a chance to post more photos because I’m slowing coming back from maternity leave — but this one is so precious!”

“He’s more than I could have ever asked for!” the star then continued of her son in the caption. “Thank you @bernardodoral for capturing the beauty of my son, which I get to see everyday!”

The Over Her Dead Body actress then added a red heart emoji to her post as well as a baby emoji, before tagging HOLA! USA and adding the hashtag #BabyBaston, which she’s been using alongside her pregnancy updates over the past few months as well as when sharing snaps of her son following his birth.

The picture already has more than 518,000 likes.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the star most recently shared an adorable photo of her little boy waving hello to the world on the cover of the magazine earlier this month during his very first professional photo shoot.

The Inquisitr also revealed that Eva and her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston welcomed little Santiago into the world on July 19. The couple – who married back in 2016 – confirmed at the time shortly after the birth that their son’s full name is Santiago Enrique Baston.

The couple debuted their son with a photo on the cover of Hola! USA magazine, while they also told the outlet that they were both “so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a candid interview earlier this month, Eva opened up about her new role as a mom while she also gushed that Santiago is “such a good baby” and has so far been really easy for her to take care of.

“He’s a dream, and he’s such a good baby,” Longoria told the outlet when asked about her bundle of joy. “I knock on wood. He’s just been so easy, so sweet, we’ve been really lucky, he’s super healthy. It’s just been great.”

The actress also revealed to the site how she’s adapted to becoming a mom at the age of 43, admitting that her experiences with her nieces and nephews helped her to prepare to become a parent herself.

David Livingston / Getty Images

“When people go, ‘Your mother instincts kick in,’ that’s true,” Eva recently told the site while doing press for her new movie, Dog Days.

“I’m very well educated in this arena,” she then joked, referring to being an Aunt, before adding that she also made sure she took parenting classes and studied up on being a mom before giving birth. “I made sure I was, I took every class you could take, I read all the books I watched all the videos, and I still continued to learn.”

Santiago is Longoria’s first child, while her husband is already a father to four children from a previous marriage.