Heidi Klum Gets Up Close And Personal With Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz In Instagram Photo

Heidi Klum, 45, looks like she’s having the time of her life with boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz. The former Victoria’s Secret model posted an extreme close up shot of them both on Instagram and it seems like they were about to kiss when the shot was taken.

“La Dolce Vita,” Klum wrote in the caption of the photo.

Those Italian words are a fitting choice for the America’s Got Talent judge. According to The Daily Mail, she and Kaulitz have been vacationing on a yacht off the coast of Italy. They also published several photos of them in which they are kissing, cuddling and enjoying their time together.

The Daily Mail reports that they have been seeing each other since March of this year. Kaulitz is a drummer in the band Tokio Hotel. The 17-year age difference between them may have raised eyebrows but Heidi has said that it’s not something that she worries about.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she said in a July interview with InStyle. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.’

La dolce vita ❤️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 10, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

As InStyle notes, Klum and Kaulitz made their relationship red-carpet official when they attended the Cannes Film Festival’s amfAR Gala together. That invited lots of speculation into what seems like an unlikely pairing to many.

Klum adds that she doesn’t really think about her age much and is only reminded of it when people ask her about the gap between her and her boyfriend.

“I don’t really think about it that much otherwise,” she added. “You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Bonifacio , Corsica ????❤️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:37am PDT

Us Weekly reports that the rocker and the model/reality TV personality met because of her work on Germany’s Next Top Model.

“He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi,” an insider told Us. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm really quickly.”

Klum’s last long-term relationship was with art dealer Vito Schnabel. They were together from 2014 to 2017. She was also previously married to British singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. In the statement that announced their divorce in 2012, the Project Runway host revealed that they still loved each other but that they had grown apart. They co-parent four children: Helene, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, 8.