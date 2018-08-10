‘One Piece’ Chapter 914 Spoilers: Kaido’s Two Other Calamities Stronger Than Jack, Bounties Revealed!

'One Piece' Chapter 914 will be featuring two of the three right-hand men of Emperor Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 914 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will be featuring Vinsmoke Sanji and other members of the Strawhat Pirates who got separated from Monkey D. Luffy. It will also introduce two of the three right-hand men of Emperor Kaido.

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 914 will start with Sanji and his crewmates wandering in a snowy region in Wano called Yukiguni. When Luffy and the Thousand Sunny got swallowed by the giant whirlpool, Sanji managed to save Nami, Chopper, Brook, and Carrot. In the previous chapter of One Piece, Luffy has already reunited with Roronoa Zoro, and it will only be a matter of time before all the members of the Strawhat Pirates meet each other in Wano Country.

One of the members of the Worst Generations also appeared in Yukiguni, X Drake. Like Basil Hawkins and Scratchmen Apoo, X Drake is also a headliner of Emperor Kaido. One Piece Chapter 914 spoilers revealed a conversation between X Drake and Trafalgar D. Water Law using the Den Den Mushi. The two pirates are talking about two of the three right-hand men, also known as the Calamities, of Emperor Kaido.

The first Calamity, Jack the Drought, appeared at Zou arc. Jack and his subordinates attacked the Mink tribe with the goal of finding a Ninja named Raizo. When they failed to capture Raizo, Jack went on a mission to save Donquixote Doflamingo. Unfortunately, he suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Navy Admiral Fujitora and former Fleet Admiral Sengoku. Jack decided to return to Zou to attack Zuneisha, but the giant elephant fought back and destroyed all of their ships.

The two other Calamities that will make their first appearance in One Piece Chapter 914 have higher bounties than Jack (1 billion berries) which means they are more powerful. The Calamity named King has a bounty of 2.15 billion berries while Queen’s head is worth 1.74 billion berries. The introduction for the two Calamities will cover two pages of the upcoming chapter.

King and Queen are shown talking to Caribou, who last appeared in the Fishman Island trying to kidnap mermaids. To save his own life, Caribou decided to tell the two Calamities information about Princess Shirahoshi. Caribou could be planning to reveal that Shirahoshi is the Ancient Weapon Poseidon, who has the power to call the Sea Kings.

One Piece Chapter 914 will be coming out soon and expected to be available on Mangastream and other manga websites.