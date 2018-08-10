‘General Hospital’ Casting News: Elizabeth’s Son Cameron Has Been Recast Yet Again [Spoilers]

William Lipton will be taking over as Cameron, Elizabeth's son, on 'General Hospital'

General Hospital spoilers have been hinting that there’s a love triangle on the way involving teen characters Josslyn, Oscar, and Cameron. The show recently aged the character of Cameron by bringing in actor Cade McWatt, but now they’ve done another recast already. Viewers will see a new actor playing Cam beginning with Friday’s show and it’ll be interesting to see if this change does the trick.

Cade McWatt only appeared on General Hospital as Cameron in a handful of scenes, and it seems those running the show ultimately felt that he wasn’t quite the right fit. According to spoilers shared by SheKnows Soaps, originally detailed by Soap Opera Digest, young actor William Lipton is taking over as Cam beginning with the August 10 show.

Lipton has appeared in a handful of previous projects, including James Franco’s The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer along with shorts titled Finding Hammy and A Girl Named Khan. William is also quite passionate about music and he’s a part of the band named WJM.

The young actor and musician noted via his latest Instagram post that he is “so thrilled” to be joining General Hospital and playing the role of Cameron. The show hasn’t commented on their decision to let go of McWatt so quickly and bring in Lipton. However, some fans speculate that they wanted someone who could pull off more of a “bad boy” vibe to counter Oscar’s “good guy” persona.

ABC Soaps in Depth noted that McWatt took over as an aged Cameron with the July 3 episode of General Hospital. It became clear quite quickly that Cam would soon be playing spoiler to Josslyn and Oscar’s teen romance. However, McWatt only showed up in a couple of shows before seemingly disappearing again.

Lipton made a brief appearance in the preview for Friday’s show and it seems likely that viewers can expect to see a lot more of him in the episodes ahead. Summer is usually when teen storylines get a lot of attention, but it looks like things took a while to come together on this upcoming love triangle.

General Hospital viewers had been fairly excited to see McWatt brought in as an aged Cameron, as he certainly looked like he could be Elizabeth and Zander’s son. Lipton doesn’t capture quite the same look, but fans can see how he might be a great casting choice to show a tougher side of Cameron and appeal to Josslyn in a different way than Oscar does.

Will William Lipton be sticking around now as Cameron for a while? General Hospital spoilers hint that there is some juicy stuff on the way for these Port Charles teens and additional details should emerge soon.