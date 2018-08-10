Howard Stern’s Staffers ‘Curious’ About Details Of Secret Tell-All Book

Howard Stern’s past and present staff are apparently very “curious” to read the details of the Sirius XM radio personality’s new book, according to a story published by Page Six.

Stern’s former longtime sidekick Artie Lange is wondering what details the host will provide to fans about his personal and professional life.

“I’m looking forward to reading Howard’s book. I’m really curious what the hell he would put in there,” said Lange to Page Six.

Page Six alleges that Stern is “expected” to write about his stint on America’s Got Talent, and how he met and married his second wife, model, and activist Beth Ostrosky.

John Melendez. also known as “Stuttering John” to longtime Stern radio fans tweeted about the upcoming tome, “I find it very odd that Howard Stern is coming out with another book 2 weeks before mine. What does he need to buy another house in Fiji?”

Melendez is likely referring to the fact that Stern has been listed every year on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, with his current yearly income estimated at $90 million. He ranked No. 14 on the 2018 list.

Radar reported that over the past two months, the 64-year-old shock jock has spoken of being “overly excited” for the project. He also noted on his radio show, according to Radar, that he had to “look through old pictures” for the project.

The site reported that on July 17, a fan who claimed to work as a librarian said he stumbled upon an “untitled nonfiction” book added to the Simon & Schuster Canada Publishers’ list. The September 25 release date allegedly listed the author as the radio host. Radar reported that within several days after the discovery, the author was changed to “to be confirmed.”

Stern is noted for probing celebrity interviews, including stars whom you would never imagine having the courage to sit down with him, knowing the conversation is going to get personal.

