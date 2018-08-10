Michelle Rodriguez Shows Off Amazing Body In White Bikini

She may be 40-years-old but Michelle Rodriguez certainly doesn’t look it!

Now that she’s wrapped up filming her latest movie, Michelle Rodriguez spent some much needed down time relaxing in Sardinia, Italy. Australian model Jordan Barrett joined Michelle on the getaway and the pair certainly traveled in style on board a huge yacht.

Michelle looked radiant in a scalloped white bikini that left little to the imagination. The top of the suit featured a low-plunging neckline, exposing all of Rodriguez’s womanly curves. And while the bottom of the suit was more conservative, it still showcased Michelle’s toned stems. In between dips in the ocean, Rodriguez lounged on the yacht and soaked up some rays.

In many of the photos shared by the Daily Mail, the actress is sporting long, wet locks as well as a pair of reflective sunglasses. Jordan also dressed the part of a yacht goer in a pair of tan linen pants as well as a button-down shirt that he left open to expose his washboard abs. He wore his long, blonde mane down and completed his look with a pair of aviator glasses and a gold necklace.

Shortly after, the model traded in his linen pants for a pair of white swim trunks. And judging by the photos, celebrations were in order as Jordan could be seen carrying around a bottle of wine in a cooler.

It is unclear if Jordan and Michelle are dating or if they’re just pals, but according to Extra, Michelle did make an appearance on Jordan’s Instagram story this week. Jordan also posted a solo photo of himself on a chair, lounging in the Mediterranean, though Rodriguez was nowhere to be seen.

Rodriguez, who has admitted that she is bisexual, has dated many Hollywood stars including Zac Efron and Cara Delevingne. But in an interview, Rodriguez was the first one to admit that she’s not an easy woman to date, according to Interview.

“I’m a lone wolf. I run by myself on most things. I’ve got lots of really great friends, but the thought of being in a long-lasting relationship? Psh, I couldn’t last more than six months with somebody.”

Rodriguez also dished that if she ever chooses to have a child, she would most likely just use a surrogate.

“I just want that unconditional love, the kind you get with a family member,” the actress explained. “You might get lucky enough to find that unconditional love in a friend or a lover, but it’s very rare. So if I ever have a kid, it’d be so that I could look in those eyes and know that this child is a piece of me and will love me the same way I love, but I think that’s selfish of me.”

Michelle’s next film, Widows, is expected to be released in November.