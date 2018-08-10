Michael Avenatti Confirms He Is ‘Exploring’ A Run For President In 2020

The anti-Trump lawyer says he's serious about the idea.

The man who is currently representing Stormy Daniels in her ongoing case against President Donald Trump is planning a big run for the American presidency according to The Des Moines Register. Whether or not he will eventually formally announce his candidacy for the Democratic Party primary is yet to be seen, but Michael Avenatti appears primed and ready to make more headlines in order to raise his visibility amongst voters at the very least.

Sitting down for an interview with The Des Moines Register on Thursday, Avenatti made his intentions plain as he wrapped up a 700-mile road trip to the state of Iowa, often considered to be a bellwether state.

“I’m exploring a run for the presidency of the United States, and I wanted to come to Iowa and listen to people and learn about some issues that are facing the citizens of Iowa and do my homework.”

Iowa is the first state of the union to select their presidential party nominees during the primary process.

Avenatti was a relative unknown prior to representing Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, in her case against Donald Trump. The allegations of her case, as previously reported on by The Inquisitr, are that herself and the 45th President of the United States conducted an adulterous affair over a decade ago, in July of 2006.

Since then, Avenatti has used his public platform to become a political voice on all things anti-Trump, unsurprisingly a very popular sentiment amongst Democrats, many still smarting from the unexpected defeat of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 political election.

David McNew / Getty Images

Touring the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Thursday and posing for selfies with fans, Avenatti seemed to be gearing up for his own personal political career in earnest. Today, he is scheduled to appear shoulder to shoulder with declared Democratic Party presidential hopefuls Rep. John Delaney and businessman Andrew Yang in addition to another potential candidate in Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio — another bellwether state.

Some critics have accused Avenatti of self-promotion — of using his current position and involvement in the Trump affair imbroglio to project his own personal brand — but Avenatti denies all such charges flatly.

“I would never think to come to Iowa in order to use the state or the people of the state to raise my profile… And obviously if I do this, then I intend to work hard and I know that ultimately the trust of the citizens of Iowa is going to have to be earned.”

Going on in his remarks to claim that the Democratic base within the party is clamoring for a fighter — implying in such a candidate the party may finally find someone who can stop their biggest opponent in President Trump — Avenatti describes himself as just the man for the job.

“I think there’s a huge appetite within the party for a fighter… I think the party has yearned for a fighter — a fighter for good, if you will — for a significant period of time. And for many, I’m probably seen as that individual.”

Avenatti is scheduled to offer the keynote address to kick off a reception for the County Iowa Democratic Elected Officials Association later on in August.