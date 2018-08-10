Hailey Baldwin Drops Pals Because Justin Bieber Is ‘Too Controlling’, Per ‘Radar Online’

Hailey Baldwin is allegedly dropping her closest pals because her new fiance Justin Bieber is “too controlling” according to Radar Online.
A source close to the model revealed to Radar that usually outgoing Baldwin, 21, rarely hangs out with her friends anymore because of Bieber, 24. The model and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin was allegedly out and about all the time before hooking up with the former teen heartthrob.
An insider told Radar that since Baldwin accepted Bieber’s proposal on July 7, she has been allegedly not around for her pals, which include fellow models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, as much as she used to.
“Sometimes Hailey will have plans with her friends and text them at the last minute to say she can’t come. She’ll be vague about why, but it’s always something to do with Justin,” the source alleged to Radar. “Everyone jokes that she’s been brainwashed by the Biebs, but the longer she goes without seeing her pals, the more they actually start to worry.”
The singer proposed to the model on July 7 during a vacation in the Bahamas.
The source alleges, “Her inner circle is worried that Justin’s becoming too domineering….he’s surprisingly strict about how he wants her to behave. He’s constantly telling her what she should and shouldn’t do, and Hailey just goes with it. It’s like she’s completely blinded by love!”
The site reported that Bieber is “micromanaging” his fiancee, including allegedly telling her what to wear and who she can see.
Perhaps the most strange allegation of all is that the singer allegedly is insisting on approving Baldwin’s Instagram posts before she shares them.
Radar reported that Baldwin is said to be going along with Bieber because she is blinded by love.
“She’s so besotted with him that, for now, she’s happy to abide by his bizarre rules,” noted the source to Radar.
Bieber was recently seen crying with Baldwin on a New York City street. People Magazine reported that the pop star was not sad, hurt or angry. Rather he was allegedly learning how to deal with his overwhelming feelings for his new fiancée and their upcoming wedding, according to the outlet.
“Justin being emotional has nothing to do with him not being happy. It’s the opposite. He is the happiest he has ever been,” said a source close to Bieber to People. “He wonders if he deserves the happiness, and that’s partly why he is emotional.”
Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin on July 9 on Instagram. He paid tribute to his love with a lengthy post.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!