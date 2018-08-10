Did Nick Jonas Just Confirm His Engagement To Priyanka Chopra To A Fan?

The couple has been tight-lipped on their plans to tie the knot.

Did the notoriously tight-lipped Nick Jonas just accidentally confirm to a fan that he is indeed engaged for former Quantico star Priyanka Chopra?

Jonas was celebrating the launch of his new John Varvatos fragrance in New York City when a fan approached the “Jealous” singer and congratulated him on his proposal to the television and movie star.

An eyewitness at the August 8 celebration told Us Weekly that when a partygoer congratulated the former member of The Jonas Brothers on his engagement, he graciously responded, “Thanks, man.”

Chopra did not attend the event with Jonas. The 36-year-old actress praised her 25-year-old fiancé on her Instagram Story. “Congratulations @nickjonas and @johnvarvatos! Go get it!” she captioned a pic of the cologne bottle on Thursday, August 9. “Fragrance makes us dream.”

Chopra has been in Mumbai for the past several days as evidenced by her social media posts.

Instead of his gorgeous fiancee, Jonas was accompanied by his brother Joe Jonas, the lead singer and songwriter for the band DNCE.

Joe Jonas posted a photo of the siblings on Instagram on Thursday, captioned: “Love my fans. #fanlove.”

Jonas explained later during a celebratory party for his collaboration with Varvatos that his new fragrance was inspired by someone very special to him.

“Thank you all so much for coming,” he noted, as reported by Us. “This collaboration was inspired by my grandfather who walked into a room with his cologne first and then his personality, larger than life.”

While her fiance seemed to confirm that the two were engaged, the actress chose to avoid any questions regarding her relationship with Jonas during an interview held in India.

Us Weekly reported the actress’ answer to questions about her romantic entanglement with Jonas, “My entire life — my personal life — is not for public consumption,” said Chopra. “Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I’m a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself.”

The actress also noted, “My family, my friendships, and my relationships are things I don’t think I need to defend or explain to anyone. I am not running for office, so I don’t think I need to give explanations.”

Jonas did reveal to Cosmopolitan that he is already planning for his future but did not specify Chopra by name when doing so. He remarked to the news outlet that he can’t wait to be a father “someday.”

“[Having a family of my own] is the goal,” the 25-year-old heartthrob told Cosmopolitan. “It’s definitely something that I hope will happen.”

The couple became engaged on July 27 after two months of dating.