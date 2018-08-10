Nick Jonas’ Fiance And Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra’s Sexiest Instagram Photos

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has had all kinds of success since making the move to split her time doing Bollywood movies, Hollywood movies, and U.S. television shows on Quantico, making her the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series. Of course, there is always what appears to be an engagement to Nick Jonas which was reported by the Hindustan Times only a few hours ago. On top of all of that, Chopra is still singing, modeling, and if rumors are true, planning to continue being a transcontinental starlet while expanding her already vast philanthropic endeavors.

The announcement of the engagement to Jonas was a little bit of a surprise, even though the pair has been officially dating for a while. Both had been in agreement to try to keep as much of their private life out of the media as possible, and until now, the only indication that they had gone from dating to engaged was from Nikhil Namit, who is the producer of Bharat, a film project that Chopra just dropped out of due to her engagement to Jonas according to Mid-Day. Between that and the tweets from Jonas being reported throughout Indian media, including India Today, it would appear that fans can expect a wedding soon, and looking at Chopra’s brilliant resume and history of kindness and support for those in need, is it any wonder he is ready to take the Bollywood beauty off the market?

Although she has not won many major awards while acting in the U.S., her Bollywood projects have netted her many accolades including the National Film Award for Best Actress for Fashion in 2008, Best Supporting Actress for Bajirao Mastani in 2015, and five FilmFare awards, just to name a few. She has also been awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian government, which is the fourth highest civilian award available, for her contribution to the arts.

According to Hindustan Times, Chopra had told the media as recently as earlier in the week that her private life wasn’t for media consumption, yet suddenly the news of her engagement to Jonas was broken online in a rather unceremonious way, raising questions as to whether she had any idea Jonas was taking the news public.

“My entire life — my personal life — is not for public consumption. Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I’m a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don’t think I need to defend or explain to anyone. I am not running for office, so I don’t think I need to give explanations … Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I get annoyed. Mostly, I tell my publicists, ‘Let it be. Today’s news is tomorrow’s trash.”