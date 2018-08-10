‘Big Brother’ Season 20: Who Played Instagranny? Fans Go Crazy For Hilarious New Houseguest

Step aside, Zingbot! Big Brother welcomed a hilarious new houseguest this week and she’s giving the show’s antagonist some serious competition. After losing this week’s Power of Veto competition, Brett Robinson was saddled with taking care of Instagranny, the faux “grandma” of Big Brother legend Jessie Godderz.

Godderz, who served as host for the POV competition, served up Brett “prize,” which was to be the caretaker for his elderly granny for 24 hours and pretty much be her houseboy.

Instagranny spent 24 hours following Brett around, watching him work out, and barking orders at him when she dropped her walker. In the end, Instagranny joined the Big Brother cast for a “nuts for working out” dance, proving that her legs weren’t so feeble after all. And she gave Brett a parting gift: a too small “I Heart Granny” sweater that she knitted for him.

Instagranny may have looked familiar to Big Brother fans. The character was played by actor and producer Chris DeJoseph, who appeared on the CBS reality show earlier this season as Rachel Swindler’s “Yell” reviewer, a play on the review site, Yelp. Rachel’s worst critic, gave her zero stars as he tortured her with insulting critiques for 24 hours in a screechy, screaming voice reminiscent of the late Sam Kinison.

DeJospeh is known for his work on WWE Raw! and on WWE Smackdown for his role as Big Dick Johnson. He’s also a writer and executive producer (Lucha Underground) and a senior story producer on Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, per IMDB.

After the live show, Big Brother fans took to Twitter to praise DeJoseph’s role as Instagranny. Even Mr. Pectacular, who appeared on Lucha Underground earlier this year, gave a shout out to his reality TV grandma.

Instagranny is the best role @chrisdejoseph has played to date. More granny, please. @Cap_Kaveman — Jonathan Sprung (@jasprung) August 10, 2018

Favorite moment of big brother so far HAS to be insta granny ????????omg I was dying. I love how well Brett took it #bb20 #instagranny — Meagan McVey (@MeaganMcVey) August 10, 2018

Okay, #InstaGranny is the best thing to ever happen to Big Brother. We can retire @ZingbotOfficial now! ???????????? #BB20 @bigbrother — Raji (@TheMahaRaji) August 10, 2018

My InstaGranny just got back home and said she had an AWESOME time at the #BB20 house with all the youngsters! She was even singing the #SpacePECS theme! Want to personally thank #BBBrett for taking such good care of my InstaGranny. She hasn't had this much fun in ages!#BBAD — Mr. PEC-Tacular™ (@MrPEC_Tacular) August 10, 2018

Over 20 seasons, Big Brother has introduced fans to a variety of recurring characters. Mean-spirited robot, Zingbot, makes an annual appearance to spew insults at the houseguests. Otev is another Big Brother regular, hosting Power of Veto competitions in disguise as a possessed piglet, an angry penguin, a brokenhearted beaver, an absentminded alien, a Broadway clam, and yes, a buttered roll.

But Instagranny has already proved to be a fan favorite, so fans can probably expect to see her back in the Big Brother house next summer—if she lives that long!

You can see Chris DeJoseph as the Big Brother “Yell” reviewer below.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.