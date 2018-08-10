Kylie Jenner Looks Like A Billion Bucks At Her 21st Birthday Bash

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is pretty in pink for her birthday.

Kylie Jenner went all out for her 21st birthday. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister posted multiple photos to Instagram as she stepped out to celebrate her milestone birthday with family and friends. Kylie shared a string of pictures of the pink styles she wore to her dual celebrations on the social media site.

The first pics showed the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul wearing a pink satin dress with a plunging neckline and peek-a-boo cutout as she debuted her newly platinum blonde hair.

“Bday dinner…look 1,” the youngest daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner captioned a pic.

The photo was taken ahead of Kylie’s arrival to her birthday dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Later in the night, Kylie Jenner also posted a shot of her outfit change for a celebration at Deliah’s nightclub, showing off a pale pink glittering bandeau bodysuit and matching heels.

In addition to Kylie’s famous sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall and their mom, Kris Jenner, guests for the birthday bash included Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott and pals Dave Chappelle, Kanye West, Larsa Pippen, bestie Jordyn Woods, and a variety of Kar-Jenner exes, Entertainment Tonight reports. Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, was also in attendance at the party. Caitlyn was spotted arriving to Kylie’s birthday party alongside rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins.

Momager Kris Jenner reportedly offered up a sweet toast to her youngest daughter as pink confetti fell from the ceiling. Entertainment for Kylie’s 21st birthday party included a DJ and pink ball pit, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars jumped into.

You can see Kylie Jenner’s pretty pink birthday looks below.

Kylie Jenner kicked off her birthday week with a major makeup launch. The star’s third annual birthday line dropped earlier this week with a “21” theme.

“I can’t believe I’m about to be 21,” Jenner wrote on Instagram, according to People. “My birthday collections are super special to me because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection.”

The limited edition makeup line will bring Kylie one step closer to becoming a billionaire, Last month, Forbes magazine reported that the youngest Kar-Jenner kid is very close to becoming a billionaire thanks to the millions she has earned from TV programs and endorsements (Puma, PacSun) and her cosmetics her company. The money magazine reports that another year of growth will make Kylie the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

While she hasn’t hit that money mark just yet, Kylie Jenner certainly looked like a billion bucks at her 21st birthday bash.