‘One Piece’ Major Spoilers: Will Luffy Find The 11th Member Of Strawhat Pirates In Wano?

'One Piece' creator Eiichiro Oda hinted that the Strawhat Pirates could soon meet their 11th member.

When Monkey D. Luffy started his journey to become the next Pirate King and find One Piece, he revealed his plan to find at least 10 crewmates. At the end of the Whole Cake Island arc, Luffy officially had nine members on his pirate crew. These include Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Vinsmoke Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Cyborg Franky, Brook, and Jinbe.

According to Otakukart, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda recently revealed that there will be more people who will join the Strawhat Pirates. Oda didn’t mention a name, but there are speculations that Luffy could find another crewmate in the Wano Country. One Piece Fan Page opined that Tama could be the next member of the Strawhat Pirates.

“I know it’s too early to assume things but all One Piece lovers/fans know this: if a character wears Luffy’s hat that character will be his nakama. Furthermore, when Ace visited Wano, Tama formed a bond with and had faith in him. Tama wanted to go out to sea with Ace, but he told her that she was too young at the time. He promised that he would take her with him if she became a kunoichi by the time he returned and Tama waited for him since.”

'One Piece' Chapter 914 Release Date, Spoilers: Luffy Finally Finds Other Straw Hats; Zoro Uses Nidai Kitetsu – EconoTimes https://t.co/7W2yV5Yd8B pic.twitter.com/SvuC0TE2JK — One Piece News (@OnePieceNews2) August 9, 2018

When Luffy got separated from his crew after being swallowed by a whirlpool, he met Tama in the Kuri Beach. Tama was being chased by the Emperor Kaido’s subordinates, who were easily beaten by Luffy. It was later revealed that Tama was a friend of Luffy’s sworn brother Portgas D. Ace.

When Ace and his crew landed in the Wano County, he became a close friend with Tama. Ace made a promise that once Tama became a strong ninja, he would take her out to the sea. Now that Ace is dead, Luffy could be planning to fulfill his brother’s promise. On their way to the hospital, Luffy let Tama wear his straw hat.

Based on the theory by One Piece Fan Page, anyone who wore Luffy’s straw hat has a strong chance of becoming a member of the Strawhat Pirates. Tama could play a major role on the Strawhats’ plan to take down Emperor Kaido and free the Wano Country. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from Oda if Tama will be Luffy’s next crewmate. Like Apis of Warship Island and Princess Vivi of Alabasta Kingdom, Tama could choose to stay in the Wano Country instead of joining the Strawhat Pirates on their journey.